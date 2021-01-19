While “county tournament week” officially kicked off on Monday, some COVID-related wrenches were already thrown into the proceedings.
Monday morning, it was announced that the boys and girls teams from Indiahoma, as well as the Chattanooga boys team, would have to drop out of the Comanche County Tournament for COVID-19-related reasons. The bracket was adjusted to give top seeds byes in the first round, and the rest of the teams were still able to play as scheduled.
In the closest game of Monday’s first-round encounters, the Walters girls used some tough defense in the third quarter, holding Big Pasture to just 2 points to spark the Blue Devils to a 42-34 victory at home.
The tournament format this season has been adjusted due to COVID-19, with all four first-round girls games last night were held at the home of the higher seed and the Blue Devils made the most of their friendly confines.
The boys take the floor Tuesday, though only two games will be played because of the dropouts. The top two seeds, Frederick and Big Pasture, were given byes, with Sterling hosting Geronimo and Fletcher visiting Walters. Both games are at 6:30 p.m.
In other games Monday, top-seeded Geronimo girls earned a forfeit win over Indiahoma, while Frederick earned a 65-29 win over Fletcher and Sterling handled Chattanooga 50-14.
Edgmon leads way for Walters girls
WALTERS — Macie Edgmon was able to find some clear routes to the rim and produced 17 points for the Blue Devils during the low-scoring contest.
Walters owned a 12-11 lead after one quarter but Big Pasture came back with a 9-8 edge in the second to knot the score at 20-all heading into intermission.
The Blue Devils made a couple of defensive adjustments at halftime and Coach Clint Meason’s crew held BP to just a single basket in that frame.
Walters, though, was having trouble scoring as well, getting just seven in that quarter but it still gave the hosts the lead and they were able to hold it down the stretch.
Edgmon got help from Trista Ford with 11 and Emma Youngblood with 10. Dallee Groves led the Rangers with 13 and Madison Martin chipped in 10 but it wasn’t enough to pull off the upset in the battle of No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.
Walters plays top-seeded Geronimo on Thursday.
Sterling beats Chatty behind balanced scoring
STERLING — Sterling kept Chattanooga completely off the scoreboard in the first quarter, racing out to a 13-0 lead. That lead stretched to 31-4 by halftime, and the Tigers used a balanced attack to run away with this one.
Nine players registered points for Sterling. Emma Nunley and Reese McGuire each had 10, Jayden Nunley had 7 and Shelby Spence and Morgan Curry each hit two 3-pointers.
Sterling now faces Frederick, who blew out Fletcher on Monday.