One of the traditional events of the final push toward the state basketball championships is the annual seeding meeting for the Comanche County Tournament and Monday coaches from the eight schools gathered at the Great Plains Coliseum for some fast work and lunch before heading back to the classroom or practice.
The Comanche County Tournament begins Monday, Jan. 17 at the Coliseum and that week is important when it comes to seeding the teams for the playoffs that are never far behind. The Class A and B schools begin district action Feb. 11-12 and from there it’s just a mad rush to determine all the state championships.
At Monday’s meeting there was little debate, just a quick listing of the records of each team, a few comments by the respective coaches, then a simple vote. To ensure the accuracy of the votes Tournament Director Marty Curry—the title comes only because he’s the guru at Sterling and the Tigers are the host school—and Chattanooga Superintendent and long-time coach Jerry Brown handled the counting of the ballots.
When they were finished the seeding for the girls’ bracket went like this: 1. Walters; 2. Geronimo; 3. Sterling; 4. Frederick; 5. Chattanooga; 6. Big Pasture; 7. Fletcher; and 8. Indiahoma.
The pairings thus go like this for the four first-round girls’ games on Monday, Jan. 17: 4:30 p.m.—Geronimo (10-5) vs. Fletcher (4-10); 5:50 p.m.—Walters (9-3) vs. Indiahoma (6-11); 7:10 p.m.—Sterling (10-3) vs. Big Pasture (6-9); and 8:30 p.m.—Chattanooga (7-7) vs. Frederick (5-4).
The seedings on the boys’ side went as follows: 1. Frederick; 2. Indiahoma; 3. Big Pasture; 4. Sterling; 5. Walters; 6. Geronimo; 7. Fletcher; and 8. Chattanooga.
That sets up these pairings for Tuesday, Jan. 18: 4:30 p.m., Frederick (9-1) vs. Chattanooga (0-7); 5:50 p.m.—Big Pasture (13-3) vs. Geronimo (4-9); 7:10 p.m.—Indiahoma (15-3) vs. Fletcher (3-12); and 8:30 p.m.—Walters (5-7) vs. Sterling (8-5).
Often records are not a great sign of how a team is actually playing, for instance, Frederick girls are just 5-4 but the Bombers played in the tough Merritt Tournament and lost to ranked teams like Hydro-Eakly and Merritt, so that is what makes this seeding process so subjective.
One thing that appears clear is that the girls’ bracket could be as well balanced as it’s been in several years. This writer has seen Big Pasture, Sterling, Geronimo and Walters in person and those teams can be tough when they are making shots from long range. Chatty girls are young but talented and Frederick has some good young players and Fletcher and Indiahoma have played some of the teams in the field very close.
There are always hidden reasons some teams may play better and if you look back at last year’s tournament, Sterling girls had beaten Frederick in a dandy overtime semifinal game. However, because of COVID protocols at the time, Sterling had to forfeit and Frederick wound up winning the title, 44-36, over Walters.
While Sterling has a new coach in Jennifer Garner, her seniors and the others who had to endure that pain last year will definitely be focused this time around.
The boys bracket seems loaded at the top with Frederick having several key players back from last year’s championship club which beat Big Pasture, 89-76, for the title. Frederick won the Merritt Tournament and that’s never easy to go out there and win three straight.
Indiahoma boys have a solid record and are seeded second and it will be interesting to see just how good the Warriors are just weeks ahead of their district tournament. Big Pasture isn’t blessed with great height but Coach Trevor Smith got good mileage out of a small group last season and a BP-Indiahoma semifinal matchup seems to be an interesting possible showdown.
Apache now key hoops player
Growing up in Apache was a great experience except the old basketball gym was not a showcase as it was once hoped.
Of course, being a member of the 70-plus club, I was actually around when Apache played in its old, old gym which doubled as an auditorium. I remember watching my sisters play in that old gym while goofing around with my friends on the stage where I later walked across with the graduating Class of 1969.
Years ago, I remember my dad going to a school board meeting where a new gym was being discussed. The plans had to be altered to suit the size of the bond issue and it turned out to be workable but didn’t hold many fans.
For years that facility hampered Apache’s hoops teams, never landing a district tournament during those early years. When a young Mike Simpson landed a job coaching the Apache boys in the fall of 1993, we became good friends and when he got a competitive team in Apache during the 1995-96 season he asked for a favor, to see if I could talk to the OSSAA and get Apache considered to host a district for the first time.
I made a couple of phone calls to old friends at the office and Apache landed a district tournament that year. It was just a two-team event with Empire and Apache but it at least rewarded those Apache players a chance to host a playoff tournament.
Well, a few years back former superintendent Don Schneberger convinced the Apache voters to build the Apache Events Center and for the past three or four years that facility has been hosting playoff tournaments and for the past couple of years they’ve hosting the Slick Hills Tournament, bringing teams and fans from across the area to the Caddo County school.
I had the pleasure of spending most of Friday there watching games and it’s just amazing how nice this facility is after my many years in the old gym serving as a manager for the junior high and high school teams hoops teams at times.
I’ve been told there’s not a bad seat in the place and new superintend Todd Vail, Larry McDaniel, Steve Base and everyone down the line did a great job hosting the Slick Hills Invitational. I was able to sit next to the very capable scoreboard operator Anne Denton—yes, she’s my niece--and scorebook keeper Daynne Vice and they sure made my job easier.
The booster club members and wives of the school staff made sure the hospitality room was well stocked and Dennis Crow cooked burgers and hot dogs for the concession stand throughout the event. I’m told he even kept grilled onions on the grill all day.
While there are many great tournaments in our area, it’s just great to see Apache using this amazing new facility after many years of just going on the road for tournament games. I would expect we might be back there for some playoff tournament and I know the people of Apache will be eager to support whatever teams come their way.
County JHS tourney coming
The Comanche County coaches were still working on their pairings for the Junior High Tournament that will be held the week of Jan. 24 at Chattanooga, with a sub-site at Frederick.
We will share those pairings in the Sunday Constitution so fans can start making their plans for that important week for the upcoming stars.