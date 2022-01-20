It was hard not to hear fans talking about some of the mis-matches during the first two nights of the Comanche County Tournament, however, over the years Thursday and Friday have most often produced some exciting matchups in both the consolation and championship brackets.
Tonight, the girls return with their four-game schedule to set up Saturday’s field and the boys return Friday to sort out their Saturday showdowns for fifth, third and the championship.
The girls semifinals feature the top four seeds with top-seeded Walters meeting the 3-seed Frederick at 7:10. After that second-seed Geronimo faces the fourth seed Sterling around 8:30 p.m. The winner of those two games play for the title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday while the losers of the semifinal games battle around 2 p.m.
Tonight’s girls consolation bracket games will feature Indiahoma and Chattanooga at 4:30 p.m. and Big Pasture and Fletcher around 5:50. The winner of those two games will play at 11 a.m. Saturday for the consolation prize.
All four of the girls semifinal teams are known to pressure some at times but none do it more than Frederick where Terry Collins has some depth and while some of those players are young, they can sure explode in a hurry if Walters struggles to advance the ball.
Walters has some depth as well but once again some of the players Coach Clint Meason will send to the court are freshmen and sophomores. The Blue Devils played tough in the Slick Hills Invitational at Apache, losing a tough 37-34 decision to Geronimo to fall into the consolation bracket. But there Walters played well and won two straight, so it’s obvious both Walters and Frederick are improving.
Geronimo has faced a tough schedule that really peaked in Apache after the win over Walters. After that Chad Hutchinson’s team had to face No. 1-ranked Hydro-Eakly and the 2A Minco and it lost both those contests although the battle with Minco was tight until the end.
Sterling coach Jennifer Garner didn’t take the job until all the summer camps were over, so the Tigers had to learn her offensive and defensive schemes and it’s taken time, especially because she’s playing numerous underclassmen.
Both these teams rely a good deal on long-range shooting and two of the best at that are Geronimo’s little Elizabeth McCarthy and Sterling’s Emma Nunley. Nunley landed in foul trouble in the first round and missed much of the second half but the Tigers finally pulled out an overtime win over Big Pasture thanks in big part to a trey from sophomore Morgan Curry.
Boys return Friday
While the girls are showcased tonight, Friday the boys return and while most fans are already talking about a Frederick-Indiahoma title game, as we’ve learned over the years the seedings don’t always pan out.
The excitement comes from the fact both Frederick and Indiahoma press you all over the court and they have some amazing athletes. The issue we noticed during Tuesday’s action was that there may be an edge in depth to the Bombers but that’s only normal since it is Class 2A and Indiahoma is Class B. The second five that Frederick sends to the floor is super athletic and provided plenty of thrills for the fans.
Both these teams have great shooters and while both have some key seniors, both have talented underclassmen that fans will enjoy watching both Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s schedule starts with Chatty and Sterling boys at 4:30 p.m. followed by Geronimo and Fletcher around 5:50. The semifinals start with Frederick and Walters at 7:10 and then Indiahoma and Big Pasture around 8:30.
Hart family due for honors
The family of long-time Great Plains Coliseum scorekeeper Jeff Hart will be on hand Saturday before the championship girls game to take part in dedication ceremonies for this year’s Comanche County Tournament.
Hart, a former standout athlete at Altus High and Cameron, passed away last year and with his death the Coliseum and Comanche and Cotton County coaches, athletes and fans lost a great friend.
Hart had just retired from many years of service to Cotton Electric Cooperative where he served as chief engineer, planning and mapping projects of all sizes and scopes. He was an avid hunter and also a talented chef when it came to smoking; from steaks to bologna and anything in between.
The tireless friend of so many was known to smoke meats for families who had lost loved ones and many other charitable causes because that was just how he was, eager to help others.
One of the highlights of each championship night was Hart’s wife Julie bringing trays of smoked meats and his famous potato casserole that he’d prepared for the media and Coliseum staffers to dine on between sessions. It was amazing food and great stories shared by all.
There’s a widely-shared picture of Hart on the Web and included in this year’s program is that picture with Hart and his huge smile. Each time I turn past that page looking for the brackets or another roster it’s hard not to get choked up because he was an amazing friend for all of us and for that we are all grateful he was a big part of our lives.