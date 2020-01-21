Dominating the boards and hitting some shots that hadn’t fallen this season were the factors in Walters’ 38-31 upset of Big Pasture on Monday as the Comanche County Tournament opened at the Great Plains Coliseum.
The Blue Devils, who struggled to score earlier in the year, were in the lead at 21-20 entering the final quarter but their execution was the difference as things just seemed to fall in place down the stretch.
“It’s one of those deals, when we see a couple go through the rim it seems to go around and that’s what happened tonight,” Walters coach Clint Meason said. “That and we really rebounded well; that was the difference.”
In other first-round girls games, Sterling beat Chattanooga, 37-24; top-seeded Fletcher routed Indiahoma, 46-19, and Frederick beat Geronimo, 60-44.
That sets up Thursday’s schedule like this Indiahoma faces Geronimo at 4:30, Sterling and Big Pasture play at 5:50, then the semifinals feature Fletcher and Frederick at 7:10 and Sterling and Walters at 8:30.
Tonight, the boys take over with four first-round games starting at 4:40.
Walters strikes late
With the Blue Devils dominating the boards, it opened up some fast breaks and while they failed to hit all of those layups, they did get to the line where they hit just enough free throws to thwart any late comeback by the Rangers.
“What we’ve been hanging out hat on is our 2-3 zone,” Meason said. “Early new were running a 1-3-1 zone, some man and then the 2-3. We finally just wanted to simplify things so we just stuck with the 2-3 and the girls are doing a good job executing. That plus we rebounded well out of it.
“You put Emma (Youngblood) out there with her length and it makes it tough on teams. We did a good job taking away some of the things they like to do offensively.”
Youngblood also led the scoring with 16 points, hitting from all around the key.
Trista Ford added 10 for the Blue Devils but she had a chance to make it even easier but she hit just 3 of 7 free throws in the fourth quarter.
The difference was that BP just didn’t get off many good looks from the field and by the time they made a couple the outcome was pretty much decided.
The biggest stretch came when Youngblood hit a short jumper to arrange a 33-25 Walters lead and then on the ensuing possession Racee Murray threw up a shot as the Blue Devils were working some clock and while it look like it was off-target when she launched it, the ball floated cleanly through the rim to push the lead to 10 at 35-25 and pretty much erase all doubt.
Fletcher 46, Indiahoma 19
When you have the best player in the tournament, you might expect Fletcher to ride Amanda Bloomfield as long as possible but when you watch her play you get the idea that this isn’t your normal scoring machine.
“That’s the thing about Amanda, she knows for us to have success as a team we have to get all the other girls involved,” coach Kyle Williams said. At practice she does the same thing; she works to get good shots for her teammates.
“She’s such a great shooter that she knows she can go get her shot at any time but she’s content to help the others. She’s made them better and as a result we are a better team.”
Williams knew Bloomfield was special but she really showed him how deep her love for the game went after the Wildcats were beaten out of ther regional last year.
“I go to the gym that next morning to do the laundry and some other things and when I walked in there she was jumping rope and shooting,” Williams said. “That’s how hard she works on her game.”
Bloomfield, who signed with USAO last year in the early signing period, produced 17 points in limited action but she helped seven other teammates either with an assists, rebound or steals.
Kristen Wilkinson was a key part of the victory, hitting three treys, two of those off assists from Bloomfield.
“Wilkinson and (Abby) Daugherty were both reserves last year but they’ve really worked hard to improve and they are both helping us be a better team,” Williams said. “You have to give them credit for all their hard work.”
Sterling 38, Chattanooga 24
Sterling coach Darrell Stanley says the team you see this week in the County Tournament will not be the team you will see in the playoffs.
That’s because since the district tournament last year the Tigers have had to work around injury woes that are still not totally behind the team.
Those injury woes have kept them from pressing but Monday that was the thing that swung the momentum in favor of the Tigers against the cold-shooting Warriors.
We began the year with three of our best guards hurt, so we weren’t able to press as much as we had hoped,” Stanley said. “We’ve played 18 games and for the first 14 we just couldn’t press that much; be that aggressive. But now we’re able to do a better job with our pressure and we hope that will continue.”
It also helps that sophomore Payton Bowles continues to recover from a knee injury she suffered last year in the district tournament.
“She had that ACL and is just now getting back to where she was,” the coach said. “She gives us that size (5-11) we need and as she gets more confidence she’s becoming more and more of a force. There’s a great deal of mental healing with that injury; she’s getting more and more confidence with each game.”
Last night it was the outside shooting of Jaydn Nunley that turned the tide for good as she drilled three straight treys in the third quarter to pretty much decide the issue.
“We have a group of girls who are all hitting right around 35 percent,” Stanley said. “Lara Quickle, Aubree Smith and Sarah Spriggs are all right there together so when teams start packing the middle to stop Bowles, that leaves the wings exposed and we’ve been hitting them.”
Frederick 60, Geronimo 44
This one was all about turnovers, Frederick forced them and then cashed in early and often to take complete charge at halftime.
After that Geronimo hit a couple of shots but as the turnovers continued for the Blue Jays, the Frederick girls just kept getting easy looks that they seldom missed.
The closest Geronimo got was within seven at 46-39, but the Bombers made just enough shots and as few free throws to seal the outcome.
Two quick layups, one by Jenna Thornton and Duena Miller, put the game away as the Bombers moved forward in the winner’s bracket.