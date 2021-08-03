In the Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, edition of the Lawton Constitution, at least two names were omitted from the story about local players who participated in the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State games. Snyder basketball player Ryan Kelly played for the small-school West team and Elgin offensive lineman Zach Cizek was included in the All-State football game. Due to players opting out of the game and replacements being named without changes being made to the rosters provided on the OCA’s website, some names may have been left out. If you have information on any other local athletes who played or participated in the All-State events last week that were not mentioned in the paper, feel free to email us. The Lawton Constitution regrets the error.
