There was an error in the cutline on Page 1B of The Sunday Constitution showing action from last year’s Lawton Rangers Rodeo.
The cutline indicated that entries were down last year because of COVID, however, since Lawton was one of the few major professional rodeos not to cancel, the Rangers drew more than 650 entries, the most in several years. This year the Rangers drew just above 500 contestants but that figure could fluctuate until the last performance is completed.
The Constitution regrets the error.