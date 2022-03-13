In the article about MacArthur girls basketball in the Thursday Constitution, it was said the Lady Highlanders had never won a state tournament game. However, MacArthur won a quarterfinal game against Booker T. Washington in 2005. The Constitution apologizes for the error.
Are you willing to pay more at the pump if it helps bring an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. This could lead to higher gas prices in the U.S. but could also put the squeeze on Russia to end its invasion.
