In Tuesday's story regarding the MacArthur-Duncan football game cancellation, the information regarding Duncan coach JT Cobble's quarantine was incorrect. According to a doctor's note sent to the Constitution, Cobble's quarantine was scheduled to end Wednesday (today), while his assistants were scheduled to be quarantined until this Friday, the day the game was scheduled to be played. The Constitution regrets the error.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.