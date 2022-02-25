All high basketball tournaments that were scheduled to use the game time schedule of 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. this weekend will instead use a 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. time schedule. This was not conveyed in the Friday Constitution. The Lawton Constitution apologizes for the error.
CORRECTION - High school basketball start times
- By Glen Brockenbush glen.brockenbush@swoknews.com
