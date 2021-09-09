Darrius Coppage is one of the few seniors on the 2021 Eisenhower football team and while he’s pretty quiet, he’s learned that being a senior comes with several jobs.
“As a senior it is our job to make sure everyone is ready to play, so I try to be vocal but I also try and play hard on every play to give the younger players a good example,” the 6-2, 240-pound senior said.
Coppage is playing offensive tackle for the Eagles and defensive end and both jobs take a great deal of learning but because of the teamwork, it remains a work in progress.
“We just have to clean up the mental mistakes we made against Mac,” he said. “We made a bunch of mental mistakes and that gave them a few big plays and we can’t allow that to happen in the future.”
While Coppage hasn’t gained much size in recent years, he’s sure gained strength.
“In my spare time I try to do as much training and lifting as I can,” he said. “Then we’ve been really active in powerlifting and I’ve been able to push my bench up to around 280. Those meets are fun and while they give awards, my goal is to just get stronger so I will be able to help my team. I guess Jayden Poaway is our strongest player. He’s the other offensive tackle.”
While Coppage has played offense a good deal, he’s still learning the new schemes on defense.
“I know the first thing I must do is recognize the pullers and if they are running it’s my job to get to my gap and protect it,” he said. “If they are going to pass, I have to make a good read and then go pressure the quarterback and get a sack. You have to make sure to always protect the gap that you are assigned and that’s what we did wrong some against Mac.”
Coppage is a no-frills player when it comes to eating as he said McDonald’s would do just fine for him given the opportunity.
“I’d just order a couple of double cheeseburgers and be happy,” he said, not opting to go splurge if somebody gave him a big $100 bill. “I’m not that big on expensive food.”
Doesn’t sound like the prototypical offensive lineman this writer has seen over the years.
He’s also one of those students who is probably liked by all his teachers because he didn’t want to single out any class as being his favorite, saying “I just enjoy all my classes and try to get my homework done and study when I have something I need to know for a test.”
And he breaks out of the normal high school mode as well when he said, “I’m not into video games like most of the players. I’m just busy doing my homework and don’t want to get behind.”
Coppage hopes to get a chance to attend college where he’d like to earn a business degree and test the waters.
Before that he has at least nine more football games to play and then track season where he throws the shot and discus.
One thing is for sure, he’s not ready to give up on his football team.
“We’re going to keep playing hard and we are determined to come back strong against Altus,” he said. “We want to get to the playoffs and we need to improve before we get into (district) games.”