Copeland rolls perfect score

Robert Copeland was called in to sub for a missing bowler in last Wednesday’s Summer Entertainers league at Thunderbird Lanes. Little did he know that by day’s end he would have another perfect 300 game to his credit.
The reason we keep coming back, we never know when the pins will fall in our favor so we keep showing up and trying.
Bowling can be a humbling sport at times but when it’s your turn, there is no stopping the outcome. Good shots, bad shots, lucky shots and of course the “10 in the Pit” perfect strikes all add up the same when you get twelve of them in a row, 300!
Copeland started with games of 213 and 211 before those nine counts turned into strikes for game three, giving in to a perfect 300 score to end the set with a 724 for series.
This is Copeland’s fifth career 300 game.
Richard Jacoby had a couple of good runs on that day as well, posting a 717 for series on games of 235, 256 and 226.
And Kenny Ratke rounded out the top three with a 704 on games of 189, 257 and 258.
Youth Bowling
TY Smith got off to a good start with a 626 series to lead the league on the first day of the summer youth bowling season at Thunderbird Lanes.
TY had games of 194, 258 and 174 to make up the set.
Coming in a very close second was Kalan Hicks with his first career 600 series of 613 on games of 192, 243 and 178.
The Saturday morning youth bowling leagues at Thunderbird Lanes will run for eight more weeks and there is room to add bowlers age 8 – 18 in the Hotshots/Legends and the bumper group also has a couple of spots open for the little ones in the 4 — 7 age group.
Contact Thunderbird Lanes for further details.
On the tournament trail we have had several of our youth bowlers earn scholarships in the last couple of months.
They have done well putting the 5-8-0 on the map with their accomplishments in the Pepsi Youth Championships as well as the 6th Grade and under event that we reported about a few weeks back.
This week we have the grand finale of the season with results from the OBPA State Bowler of the Year tournament and their scholarship earnings from the event.
(All youth scholarship winnings are deposited with USBC in the child’s SMART account. For details on that program, visit bowl.com)
Starting with the U8 Boys, First Place ($400) went to Lee Perry, and in the U8 Girls, Second Place ($300) went to Kennedi Hicks.
We did not have an entrant into the U10 Girls but finishing in 3rd Place in the U10 Boys division we had Dominic “DJ” Scott taking home a $200 scholarship for his efforts.
Winning a $400 scholarship for first place in the U12 Boys division was Kalan Hicks and Ali Biscaino got third place in the U15 Girls division, winning a $200 scholarship.
Congratulations to all of these up and coming young bowlers for their hard work and achievements.
Mitchell Wins First Po-Boy Title
The second in a series of nine Po-Boy tournaments is in the books with this one registering forty-seven bowlers on board for two games of qualifying in hopes of making the top sixteen.
Richard Jacoby, tournament director, said that it was nice to have that big of a turnout but the last twenty showed up just fifteen minutes before time to start. Yikes! Please don’t do that.
Nonetheless, that many participants allowed for four more paying places so essentially if you make to the round of eight, you would be in the money.
But to get there, we had to have the top sixteen and on this night, Jimmy “Boo” Bomboy, who rolled 257 and 277, and Marshall Miller, who shot 235 and 254, tied for the top spot with a 543 with their handicap added in.
The toss of a coin put Bomboy in the lead and Miller in second and with games of 279 and 252, Mark Hill was seated in third.
Tony Rogers was fourth with 515, Jeremy Mitchell was fifth with 508 and Shawn Thomas was sixth with 507.
Sam Bowman posted 496 for seventh, Antoine Murphy shot 493 for eighth and Creedon Gilliland was sitting in ninth with 488.
The remaining field included Tony Faustner and (youth) Billy Smith with 486 for tenth and eleventh, Payne Jolly and Carl Mitchell in twelfth and thirteenth with 480, Duane Hurwitz in fourteenth with 478, Andrew Petering in fifteenth with 475 and Connor Macdonald in sixteenth with 474.
Before we get to the single elimination results, scratch singles winners for the first two games of qualifying were Game One: Mark Hill, 279 and Boo Bomboy, 257 and for Game Two: Boo Bomboy, 277 and Marshall Miller, 254.
Qualifying is just a number at this point as we see #16 Macdonald beat out #1 Bomboy in the first round 298-249.
Miller advanced over Petering 225-171, Hurwitz beat Hill, 281-259, C. Mitchell won against Rogers 270-193 and J. Mitchell sent Jolly home, 249-236.
Thomas beat Smith 242-236, Bowman beat Faustner 249-167 and Murphy won over Gilleland, 251-234.
In the round of eight, Macdonald had found his groove and beat Murphy 265-250 and Carl Mitchell took no mercy against his son Jeremy Mitchell with a 260-216 victory.
Hurwitz took out Thomas 227-214 and Bowman advanced over Miller, 255-228.
Carl Mitchell went on to beat Connor Macdonald 213-178 and Duane Hurwitz pounced on Sam Bowman, 290-209 to set up for the finals where Hurwitz said he just ran out of steam.
Mitchell kept up the pace and registered a 217 to get the win over Hurwitz’s 197 and take home his first Po-Boy Title.
The Po-Boy event is held every Monday night starting at 7:00 PM. Bowlers must have a verifiable average to participate or will be entered at 220 scratch.
As always, to keep costs low, the entry fee is only $25 per person.
No-Tap News
The Tuesday Night Tapless league turned in the big no-tap scores last week with Steve Mans at the helm with games of 265, 298 and 256 for an 819.
Jimmy Bomboy was next best with 817 that went 286, 278 and 253 and Rick Olson’s efforts from the senior Socialites No-Tap landed him a third highest with 791.
Bill Cox posted the week’s only no-tap 300 game in the Socialites after lining up in game three and Mark Ramos got a little shaky on his final throw in the Tuesday Tapless and had to settle for a 297 score.
Gene Augustine took first place in the Senior No-Tap Colorama followed by Charles Norman for sec-ond and John Fortner finished in third place.
Vanda Edmondson took first for the ladies, followed by Margit Augustine.
Mike McLester of Wichita Falls took first in the scratch feature with a 666.
This event was held the day after the bad storm that beat up a lot of cars and homes last Thursday evening so understandably, there were not very many bowlers on hand but the show must go on and Mystery Doubles went as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Charles Norman/Elaine Henderson, 613
Gm. 1, 2nd – Walter Keithley/Roy Johnson, 605
Gm. 2, 1st – Cleo Travis/Mike McLester, 569
Gm. 2, 2nd – Gene Augustine/John Fortner, 567
Gm. 3, 1st – Gene Augustine/John Fortner, 618
Gm. 3, 2nd – Diane Frame/Terri Hayworth, 580
Gene Augustine, Randy Travis and John Fortner were the only bowlers to take home some strike pot cash and there were no winners in the Special Challenge shots.
There was a ton left up for grabs so join the fun next Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1PM. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.