Robert Copeland stole the show during the Early Birds league at Thunderbird Lanes last Monday night, stringing 19 strikes in a row together for a perfect score and a 795 for totaals.
Copeland figured that he would need a heavy oil ball and used game one to find the line, scoring 226.
Game two started with a hiccup but by the 6th frame, Copeland was zoned in, going off the sheet for 269.
It was strikes only for Copeland for the rest of the night, ending game three with his third career perfect 300 game and a career high 795 for series.
Ironically, Copeland was on the very same pair where he rolled his second 300 game, 1 and 2, almost 2 years ago now.
His first perfect score was posted during the State Open Championships at Heritage Lanes in OKC.
Other highlights show Keith Thompson with an impressive 769 on games of 267, 265 and 237 bowled in the Suburban at Twin Oaks and a front ten 288 game by Robert Johnson his first night in the league.
Chris Reser had a 279 his middle game to assist in a 716 and Jimmy Bomboy rolled 278 his middle game to allow for a 709.
And ending the Suburban at 700 even was Bill Cox on games of 206, 225 and 269 and Troy Hardin with games of 223, 275 and 202.
Bill Oakes led in the TNT with 710 that started with 276 and Rick Olson rolled 705 in the same league on games of 202, 256 and 247.
Roger Hanley put together games of 236, 219 and 248 to lead in the His and Hers with 703, followed by Joe Hicks at 701 on games of 193, 263 and 245.
Tory Morales led in the Goodyear with a 701 that went 257, 221 and 223 and ending this thread where it started, in the Early Bird league, Matt Casey rolled 182, 241 and 278 for his version of a 701.
Senior News
Nothing too fantabulous on the senior front last week.
The Entertainers had a snow-day and did not bowl and the Socialites had a slow-day judging from there report.
In fact, the high series in senior league play was a 658 by Bob Carter, bowled in the Goodtimes, a week ago last Thursday at Thunderbird Lanes, the only other senior league reporting last week.
Carter also had the high game for senior play of 258.
Teri Jester was high for the ladies with 598, also in the Goodtimes where Kathi Keithley rolled the high game of 242.
Lloyd leads Ladies with 689
Judy Lloyd led the ladies with a 689 series rolled in the His and Hers on games of 205, 247 and 237.
Meanwhile, BFF Zari Conway kicked off the night’s festivities with the ladies high game of the week of 259.
Andrea Halstead was next best with a 665 from the Suburban league where she had a 257, the same score that Tanya Biscaino started off with to lead in the Sunday Strikers.
Croft rolls career highs
Carter Croft was the youth bowler of the week, posting a career high game of 252 that led to games of 166 and 221 for a 639 career high series.
Caden Burk dropped to second with 629 on games of 248, 167 and 214.
Senior Colorama No-Tap
Men’s division: 1st – Cleo Travis 867(h); 2nd – Bob Henderson 860(h); 3rd – Sam Bowman 852(h).
Women’s division: 1st – Charlene Paslay 687(h).
Scratch Singles: 1st – Sam Bowman 804 (no tap 300 in game two); 2nd – Marshall Miller 639.
Mystery Doubles: Game One—1st – Cleo Travis/Leroy Conway 562; 2nd – Bob Henderson/Zari Conway 510. Game Two—1st – Michael Sneed/Sam Bowman 590; 2nd – Damon Foster/Sam Bowman 583. Game Three—
1st – Michael Sneed/Sam Bowman 547; 2nd – Bob Henderson/Zari Conway 498.
Strike Pot: Walter Keithley, Randy Travis, James Williams.
Special Challenge Shot Results: “21 Jackpot”: Elaine Henderson busted with 23 after back to back seven counts in front of a nine.
“Match Play”: Leroy Conway went out after two, rolling an eight and then a seven.
“Pill Draw”: Zari Conway picked the number four pill but tossed her ball in the ditch on her attempt.
The Senior No-Tap Colorama is open to all bowlers 50 years and up and is held every Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes.
Valentines Mixed Up Doubles
The annual Valentines Mixed-Up Doubles tournament to be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Thunderbird Lanes.
Teams are asked to register between noon and 12:15 p.m. to draw for their lane assignment.
Practice will begin at 12:30 p.m.