Robert Copeland led in league play last week with the top two highest series rolled, both during last Monday’s leagues at Thunderbird Lanes.
Starting with the senior Socialites, Copeland put together games of 279, 268 and 227 for a super 774 set.
Later on, during the Early Birds league, Copeland found the groove that he had earlier in the day was still there and posted 246, 258 and 257 for a 761.
Andrea Halstead topped the ladies standings with scores from the Early Birds as well. Halstead went 245, 225 and 255 for a 725.
Joe Langley got in on a bit of the action with a 702 from the Early Birds and Kellan Hill hit 702 while bowling in the TNT league.
Langley shot 224, 225 and 253 and Hill rolled 225, 258 and 219.
And our final high roller series was a 717 by Dale Perry.
Perry penciled in games of 225, 268 and 224 for the His and Hers series of the week of 717.
Po-Boy Results
Twenty-eight bowlers fielded the third of six Fall Po-Boy events held at Thunderbird Lanes on Wednesday nights at 7pm.
Tournament director Richard Jacoby noted that as the event continues to grow more bowlers advance to the bracket and this week, the top sixteen bowlers moved on to the single elimination match play brack-et.
Michael Pierson was top seed after the two-game qualifier, rolling 168 and then 276 (the tournament high game) for a 508 with his 64 pins of handicap.
Shannon Coleman Jr. followed with 506 and Johnathon McCoy rounded out the top three with 504.
Kaleb Phillips (503), John Troutman (482), Kellan Hill (460), Tony Faustner (450), James Middleton (450), Jimmy Bomboy (449), James Williams (448), David Yett (442), Matt Ray (442), Sam Bowman (436), Shannon Coleman Sr (431), Andrew Petering (430) and Demarco Coleman (429) made up the remainder of the advancers.
Results of the first round showed 16th seeded Demarco Coleman advancing over the top seeded Pierson, 225-191.
Bomboy won against Middleton, Troutman beat Ray, Phillips over Bowman, S. Coleman Sr advanced over McCoy and Hill got the win over Yett.
In addition, Faustner advanced over Williams, and S. Coleman Jr won over Petering.
The round of eight saw Bomboy shut down D. Coleman 252-211, Troutman advanced over Phillips 234-224, Hill mowed over S. Coleman Sr. 249-215, but Shannon Jr. kept the family name in the running with a win over Faustner 252-198.
Guaranteed to cash were the remaining four in what would be an exciting ending to the event with high scores in a fight to the finish.
Bomboy left Troutman at the gate 240 to 236 and Shannon Coleman Jr. turned up the heat for a win over Kellan Hill 280-240 to set up for the championship round.
Coleman, who was sporting 45 pins handicap, had a fantastic night on the lanes with only one game less than 200.
His opponent, Jimmy Bomboy, also had a good evening, averaging almost 232 for the night, but his work was cut out for him, as he had to spot Coleman 40 sticks in handicap difference.
In the end, it was too much to over come this late in the day and Coleman won his first Po-Boy event 258-240.
Youth Highlights
Tori Justice came back after a week off and scored 206, 214 and 210 in the TOBC Oak Trees league for the youth high series of 630.
In the same league, nine year old Frank Douglas posted his first and second games of 100 or better, rolling 105 and 100 to start his night.
Carter Croft had the high game of the week for the youth of 231, his game two in last Saturday morn-ing’s T-Bird Legends.
Meanwhile, Carter’s younger brother Jake rolled a triplicate set of 134 games in the HotShots where Avery Hill hit her high game of the year of 147.
And in the TBird MiniShots bumper league, Lee Perry is finding his groove to fit in with Grandpa (Dale Perry) and Dad (Chad Perry), rolling his first ever 100 game of 104.
No-Tap Colorama News
Nine counts were hard to find for No-Tappers leaguers as scores plummeted in comparison to the previ-ous week.
David Fishbeck was high for the day with a 749 set that was actually 34 pins under average for him. And as for high game, Fishbeck shared that honor with Hazel Gary, both with a 278.
Scoring was a tab better in the Senior No-Tap Colorama, but participation was down.
Sam Bowman rolled a no-tap 298 for game two that was an assist to his 836 handicap series that took first place in the handicap division.
Marshall Miller’s game two was a no-tap 300 but it wasn’t enough and he settled for second with 835, one pin short of a tie, two pins shy of a win.
Marianne Hartley came out of the gate with a 266 score that led her to the top with an 842 handicap series, followed by Charline Paslay with 758.
Below are the complete tournament results.
Men’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Sam Bowman, 836
2nd – Marshall Miller, 835
Women’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Marianne Hartley, 842
2nd – Charline Paslay, 758
Scratch Series
1st – Sam Bowman, 803
2nd – Marshall Miller, 796
Mystery Doubles
(Gm 1, 1st) Marianne Hartley/Charline Paslay, 568
(Gm 1, 2nd) Cleo Travis/Randy Travis, 516
(Gm 2, 1st) Don Ginter Jr/Sam Bowman, 558
(Gm 2, 2nd) Marshall Miller/Diane Frame, 547
(Gm 3, 1st) David Salazar/Bob Henderson, 541
(Gm 3, 2nd) Marshall Miller/Diane Frame, 534
Strike pot winners:
Gary Webster, James Williams, Sam Bowman, Randy Travis, Cleo Travis
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Gary Webster (6+X+3=19): No winner
Match Play: David Salazar (X – X – 8): No winner
Pill Draw: Elaine Henderson (needed 4, got 8): No winner
Waldo: Randy Travis (removed the head pin, left four): No winner
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bow-lers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Just a few more weeks left of the Fall Po-Boy Series held every Wednesday night starting at 7PM at Thunderbird Lanes. Entry is $20 per person.
Slated for Sunday, November 1st at noon, the “Spooktacular 2020 — Three Strikes, You’re Out”.
Entry fee is $60 per person.
Coming on November 28-29, the No-Tap Madness singles featuring men and women’s divisions.
This is another cheap one at only $20 per entry.
All entries and additional information is available at Thunderbird Lanes.