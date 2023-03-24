While it is not a true hunting season, many Oklahoma sportsmen and women, await this “season” as if it were. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s popular controlled hunts program is open to online applicants will open April 3 and close May 22.

The controlled hunts program offers once-in-a-lifetime elk and antelope hunts, highly sought-after buck hunts, and a range of other quality deer and turkey hunting opportunities through randomized drawings that only cost sportsmen $5 to enter. Opportunities offered through the program include hunts on Department or other government-owned or managed lands where unrestricted hunting would pose safety concerns or where overharvest might occur.

