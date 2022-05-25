The Lawton Constitution is calling on local high school coaches and/or athletic directors to send in copies of team schedules for the 2022 fall sports seasons. This includes football, volleyball, softball, cross country and fall baseball. Send schedules to glen.brockenbush@swoknews.com. The Constitution appreciates your cooperation and your willingness to help our high school sports coverage be as accurate and thorough as possible.
Constitution seeking fall sports schedules
- By Glen Brockenbush glen.brockenbush@swoknews.com
