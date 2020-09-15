As Eisenhower has tried to rebuild its football program, there have been some quality skill players but the area that has needed the most work is the offensive line and now it all seems to be coming together under the leadership of new offensive line coach Brandon Niccum.
Niccum was on campus before the 2019 season but right before school started, he landed the offensive line coaching job at Rocky Mountain College under head coach Chris Stutzreim, the former Eisenhower quarterback.
He stayed at the college for one season then agreed to come back to Ike and take over that important position with the Eagles. This week his unit gets the ultimate test as unbeaten Lawton High stands in the path of the Eagles.
“Coach Niccum is what is bringing the offensive line together,” senior tackle Alejandro Moore said. “We always hung out together and had pretty good chemistry but Coach Niccum has just taken us to a new level. “
Niccum looks like he could step right in and play at the college level even now but that’s behind him and now his goal is to develop better linemen at Ike and give them the same chance to play at the college level that he received.
The coach says that Moore is a strong “finisher” and has also really improved his footwork, a critical part of being a consistent offensive lineman.
“Coach Niccum is always stressing footwork and good practice habits,” Moore said. “I’m becoming a better lineman even though I’m not our strongest lifter. I’ve just learned to be more consistent and not make mistakes.”
The coach is stressing the key fundaments of making a good block but not drawing holding penalties.
“I’ve had one holding penalty in the first three games and I want to make sure that’s something I avoid in the future,” Moore said. “Holding penalties just kill drives and we all are doing our best to avoid mistakes that will stop our offense.”
Niccum has also convinced his linemen to become video junkies and watch as much video of opponents as possible.
“I’ve already watched two hours of video on Lawton High and their defensive line is pretty good,” Moore said. “They run a 4-3 and they don’t blitz all that much but they do bring pressure at times. You try to find weaknesses in the guys across from you and see what you may need to do to get your blocks completed.”
While Moore isn’t one of the best lifters on the team, he has bulked up to 260 pounds and he’s done it with the food of champions; chicken wings.
“Yes, that’s my favorite food,” Moore said. “I know many people won’t agree but I like the boneless wings the best even though traditionally people like the bones in them. As far as the spice level, I’d say I’m somewhere in the middle. I like some heat but not enough to burn my lips.”
As far as his favorite class goes, he’s pretty much focused on his computer knowledge class because he feels that’s where his future will rest.
“I love working on computers and typing, so I’m pretty sure that I will make a career in computer science or something else where computers will be the tool I use.,” he said. “I think the more we get into the future the more computers will be controlling everything.”
While the Eagles have had little disruption to their schedule because of the COVID-19 virus, Moore says it’s been upsetting at times with this “new normal” of avoiding opponents.
“The other night after we beat Altus, I just wanted to go shake those guys’ hands and tell them to keep working and practicing hard and they will get better,” Moore said. “The last couple of seasons we’ve had those games where we got beat bad and the opponents would often come and try and cheer us up in the handshake line. I just wanted to do the same to those Altus players the other night but because of this virus we can’t have contact with them.”
He also wishes that a few more tickets could be sold to this week’s LHS-Ike rivalry game.
“I went to buy tickets for my parents and we (Ike) are already sold out,” Moore said. “I guess they will be able to watch it on the computer but it’s not the same as being there in the stands.”