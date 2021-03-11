Two years ago, a MacArthur team made up largely of freshmen and sophomores made it to the Class 5A boys basketball state tournament. They were brushed aside in the quarterfinals by a powerful Tulsa Memorial squad, headlined by future Oklahoma State players Kalib and Keylan Boone.
One year later, the team qualified, but the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
This year, the Highlanders enter on one of the longest win streaks in school history and have the best winning percentage of any team in school history.
And they enter the tournament on the short list of teams many think will cut down the nets at the Mabee Center on Saturday afternoon.
“Two years ago, we were the underdogs and this year, we’re going in as the team everybody wants to beat,” junior guard Montez Edwards said. “We have the target on our back.”
And with the two teams ranked ahead of Mac in the final rankings sitting on the other side of the bracket, the path to Saturday’s state championship game in Tulsa appears manageable. But there is first the matter of Thursday’s quarterfinal game against Shawnee, to be played at Owasso High School at 8 p.m.
And it’s a game against a team that possesses some of the attributes that tend to give MacArthur trouble, namely, height. While Mac plays with one starter taller than six feet, the Wolves have 6’5 Joe Maytubby, 6’5 Kayden Shaw and 6’7 Isaiah Willis Karran Evans. But with wins over similarly built teams like Tulsa Memorial and El Reno, head coach Marco Gagliardi said it will be up to his team to dictate pace and make shots, something they didn’t do for the first half of the area championship against El Reno.
“They like to play very big,” Gagliardi said of Shawnee. “Their game plan against us is going to be pound it, pound it, offensive rebound, pound it, pound it, get everything at the rim and try to get our guys in foul trouble. Our game plan has to be to take that away.”
The Highlanders will try to play the up-tempo pace that has suited them during their 17-game win streak. With a group of fast, aggressive players who can both shoot and defend, the system has worked all season. And it’s worked because of an unselfish mindset. It’s meant players like Marty Perry, who was Lawton High’s leading scorer last season, coming in and getting fewer offensive touches.
“That’s part of being a leader, really, is just getting everybody involved,” Perry said. “So I don’t really care about scoring.”
Perry’s arrival and a clean bill of health for Brandon Cowan meant a reduced role for former starter Earl Moseby. But rather than worry about what he wasn’t getting, Moseby bought in to the team-first mentality.
“You’ve got to sacrifice for your team. And if I’m not comfortable with that, I’m not helping my teammates out,” Moseby said. “Every time you step on the court, you’ve got to make hustle plays. That does more than scoring, to me.”
MacArthur enters the tournament as one of the favorites, but also as one of the smallest teams. But Gagliardi said it’s less about physical preparation at this point, and more about mental.
“I think mental preparation is more important at this time of year than physical. It’s about mentally being sharp and mentally executing. And I think we’ve done a good job, Coach (assistant Otis) Oliver has done an unbelievable job. Combined, I think we’ve got them sharp, mentally.”
And in an effort to sharpen his team’s mental resolve, Gagliardi hasn’t gone light on the motivation leading up to State. Throughout the playoffs, he’s brought in a litany of speakers to talk to the team about being a champion, not just on the court, but in life. From NFL Hall of Famer and Lawton native Will Shields to former Lawton High, Cameron and Fresno State basketball coach Adrian Wiggins to Major General Kenneth Kamper from Fort Sill, the list has been impressive.
The Highlanders have impressed with more than 80 points per game this season, 21 wins and a 17-game win streak. For a Mac alum like Gagliardi, that might mean even more. But he still knows that expectations for this team go beyond that. The legacy of this season and this team will be determined over the next three days.
“There’s probably some records that have been set or that could be set with three more wins,” Gagliardi said. “But, this team is going to be remembered for one thing: success in the post season.”