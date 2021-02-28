MacArthur’s girls basketball team has made its name with defense throughout the season.
In Saturday’s regional championship game against Noble, the Highlanders proved their offense was nothing to sneeze at, either.
MacArthur wowed its home fans in a 92-37 win that saw the Highlanders make 15 3-pointers.
MacArthur was dialed in from the beginning, hitting shots on offense and wearing the Bears down with full-court press defense. Azariah Jackson had 10 points in the first quarter. She and Natalie Smith each hit two 3-pointers in the opening quarter, with Naomi Smith draining a deep ball of her own with 13 seconds left in the quarter to give Mac a 27-10 lead after one.
The second quarter was even more one-sided, as the Highlanders outscored their visitors 35-2. Even head coach Otis Gentry was in awe of what his team was doing.
“I told them at halftime, ‘I’ve seen y’all play like this,’” Gentry said. “It was just a full-out team effort today.”
The team effort was epitomized by the fact that five MacArthur players’ point totals were in double figures. Jackson had 17, Naomi Smith had 11. Natalie Smith and Tajanah Mardenborough each scored 10 points, all before halftime. Kennedy Fisher and Kaylyn Kemna each came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers. The 92 points was the most a MacArthur girls team had scored since January of 2011.
“It was just an absolute show they put on,” Gentry said. “I’ve never been so proud of how a team played. They played their rears off today.”
The balanced performance was also emblematic of the team unity and culture that has grown throughout the season, Gentry said. A team without a singular star and who saw two of its top scorers come down with COVID-19 during the season, MacArthur has had to rely on a myriad of scorers and playmakers. Regardless of who that player is on any given nights, her teammates are always there to congratulate and celebrate with her.
“Every day, it’s one big family,” Gentry said. “They truly love each other and you can see it in the way they play, win or lose.”
MacArthur (17-6) now faces Carl Albert in an area championship game on Thursday night at a neutral site to be determined by the OSSAA.