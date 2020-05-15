STILLWATER — Comanche wrestler and Oklahoma State signee Konner Doucet added another item to his list of accolades and honors on Thursday.
Doucet was named the recipient of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award for the state of Oklahoma. The award is given out by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame annually “to a high school senior, is based equally on outstanding wrestling success, scholastic achievement and citizenship or community service”. Winners are chosen at state and regional levels with the national winner being named at the Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Honors Weekend each summer.
Doucet capped off an illustrious career with a 50-0 senior season, which he ended with three first-period falls to win the Class 3A state championship at 220 pounds, his fourth consecutive state championship.