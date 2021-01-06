Comanche County has been chosen to receive $39,986 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
A local board is made up of representatives from Catholic Charities, United Way, Lawton Food Bank, Salvation Army and the Great Plains Improvement Foundation. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Local agencies chosen to receive funds must: (1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, (2) be eligible to receive federal funds, (3) have an accounting system, (4) practice nondiscrimination, (5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and (6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Shaundra Ellis at No. 2 East Lee Blvd., Suite 200, Lawton, OK or call 580-353-2364 for details.
The deadline to submit a letter of application is Jan. 15.