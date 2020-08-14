Player to watch: Christian Houston (5-11, 180, Sr.) will be critical to the success of the Wolverines on both sides of the ball, from running from the one-back offense to playing inside linebacker on defense. Houston has improved his 40-yard-dash time to 4.52, he's improved his strength to where he's benching 315 and he has other strong qualities as well. "Christian is a phenomenal asset on both sides of the ball," Coach Ryan Breeze said. "We're counting on him to be a leader on both sides of the ball."
Other names to know: Romeo Blanton (6-2, 290, Sr.) will put his name on an elite list when he starts the first game of the season, becoming a four-year starter on the offensive line. Blanton played the last three seasons at center but he's being moved to guard this year to utilize his quickness to lead the LHS backs on counters and other running plays.
Houston will split time at running back with Devin Simpson and Jaylen Swanson, a pair of fast juniors who also will play prominent roles in the defensive secondary. Junior Albert Baker and senior Antonio Galbreath are also players who will be featured in prominent roles on both offense and defense.
Caeleb Fuller, another senior, returns after starting every game at cornerback and wide receiver last season. Esarian Gilmore-Kelly is another senior who is expected to bolster the receiving corps.
Donovan Dorsey is the quarterback who will be counted on to make the right reads and get the ball to the fast backs and receivers. "Donovan has been in the program for four years and he throws a good ball," Coach Breeze said. "And he's an honor student who understands what we're trying to accomplish with our offense. He's backed up by Demarius Hardy who has a great live arm and is having some good workouts."
Biggest game: Oct. 16--Stillwater. The Pioneers graduated quarterback Gunnar Gundy but they still return a bevy of talented players including running back Qwontrel Walker who the LHS defense will have to control if the Wolverines hope to contend in that key district matchup. The good news for LHS fans, the game will be at Cameron Stadium this season.
Quote of note: "Our defense has the potential to be better this season and that's a must with the schedule we face," coach Ryan Breeze said. "We have an athletic back end and we think our D line will be improved this season. Jaylen Amaker, Carlin Brown, Anthony Shegog and Braxton Maldonado, who moved in last year, give us a good deal of quickness up front and if they play like they've shown in practice we could have a pretty solid defense."