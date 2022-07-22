Much of the work of any government entity is to focus on problems and find solutions.
However, more and more Lawtonians are convinced that when it comes to youth sports activities, the city’s plan to fixing the problem is to simply eliminate it and let somebody else see if they can do any better.
After some delays, the Lawton Youth Sports Authority will meet today at 11 a.m. at Lawton City Hall to hear a recommendation from a four-person sub-committee on which group will be tasked with taking over management of the Lawton Youth Sports programs including maintenance of the existing fields and to negotiate with other entities to rent facilities when needed.
The group was scheduled to meet last week but the meeting was delayed until the city attorney had a chance to review the agenda item and procedure that will be followed when the committee meets today.
The agenda released Wednesday had an item that featured the name Eastern Sports Management.
First reports were that the group expected to get the nod of the committee was a Stillwater-based youth organization but Eastern Sports Management is a national firm with no ties to Stillwater according to its Website.
The good news, the committee will be discussing the issue in a public meeting, not in executive session.
Hopefully we get answers to several pressing issues, including a chance to compare the various proposals. We have gotten some details on at least one proposal but we are hoping that the sub-committee will discuss the various proposals and how they picked the one that they will be asking the entire Lawton Youth Sports Authority for its approval.
Once approval is given, negotiations on a contract can begin between the full committee and the group that it selects.
The delays in getting the group selected has forced the Lawton Parks and Recreation Department to go ahead with sign-ups for several sports since there was a pressing need to begin getting teams registered.
Registration is now open for the following sports: Tackle football for 10U and 12U; flag football for 6U and 8U; Volleyball for 10U, 12U, and 14U; and adult softball for 18-and-over. The registration period will end Aug. 31. For more information check out the Lawton Parks and Recreation Website.
Edwards nominated for NCAA honor
Cameron softball student-athlete Khmari Edwards has been announced as Cameron University’s nominee for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
The NCAA Woman of the Year program was established in 1991 and honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions. To be eligible, a nominee must have competed and earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport and must have earned her undergraduate degree by Summer 2022.
Edwards was selected as Cameron’s representative for the honor by athletic administration as she has shown all the four pillars of the honor during her time as an Aggie. The Del City native graduated in May with her undergraduate degree in psychology. She plans on returning in the fall for her fifth year of eligibility and to work on her masters.
“This award was designated to honor female athletes who have been outstanding athletically, academically, and in their community,” said Edwards about what this honor means to her. “I’m still shocked and very thankful that I was nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year award. Year after year I worked hard in the classroom and on the field and it feels good to see that none of it went unnoticed. Whether I am selected as a conference or national finalist or not, it is an honor I will not forget.”
Edwards is one of 577 nominees from member schools. Each conference will review the nominations from their core member schools and submit their conference nominee(s) to the NCAA; the Lone Star Conference has traditionally had two nominees in the past. The NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee then identifies the Top 30 – 10 from each division – and from there selects three finalists from each division.
As 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, this year’s NCAA Woman of the Year award provides an important opportunity to honor incredible women and reflect on the impact of women on intercollegiate sports. In 2022, nearly 220,000 women are competing in college sports, and the NCAA received 577 nominations for this prestigious award.
With her nomination, Edwards realizes that this is not only an honor, but a representation that she will uphold as a role model for future Aggies.
“I will continue to lead by example and be a voice for those who feel like they don’t have one,” said Edwards about her ability to affect change for future generations.
The four-year starter for the Aggies is someone young Aggie fans can look up to. She is an 8-time LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll and 4-time D2 ADA Academic Achievement selection, was CoSIDA Academic All-District in 2022, the 2019 LSC Freshman of the Year and a Finalist for the NFCA Freshman of the Year, a 3-time All-LSC Selection and a first team All-American in 2019.
Edwards is a career .367 hitter for Cameron and ranks in the top-5 in program history in batting average, on base percentage, runs scored, and stolen bases and is top-10 in a handful of other statistical categories.
Willits gets promotion
University of Oklahoma head baseball coach Skip Johnson announced Wednesday the promotion of volunteer assistant Reggie Willits to associate head coach.
Willits joined the Oklahoma staff in January and served as volunteer coach during the 2022 season in which the Sooners won the Big 12 Championship and reached the finals of the NCAA Men’s College World Series. He will continue to coordinate the OU offense and coach outfielders.
“Reggie did an outstanding job with our offense and outfielders this season, and played a large role in our team’s success,” Johnson said. “We’re excited for him to join our staff full time and look forward to building on our offensive and team success from this season into the future.”
In 2022, Willits guided an Oklahoma offense that batted .293, averaged 7.5 runs and 9.8 hits per game and ranked fourth nationally with 145 stolen bases. OU registered its most steals since 1989, generated its most home runs (73) since 2010 and its highest team batting average since 2011.
Six Sooners notched double-digit steals for the first time since 1989 and three players (Peyton Graham [34], Tanner Tredaway [24] and Kendall Pettis [22]) finished with more than 20 steals for the first time since 1994. On six occasions, a player tallied three stolen bases in a single game, which had not occurred once since 2013. Prior to this year none of those players had more than seven steals over the course of a season.
Willits, who played at Oklahoma from 2002-03, returned to OU in January after completing a six-year stint with the New York Yankees organization, including the last four seasons as the major league first base coach and outfield instructor. He also served as the club’s baserunning coordinator.
A former major league outfielder, Willits joined the Yankees organization as a minor league outfield and base-running coordinator in 2015 and was promoted to major league first base coach and outfield instructor in 2018.
Willits was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh round of the 2003 Major League Baseball Draft and played six seasons with the Angels. Following his MLB playing career, Willits served as head baseball coach at Binger-Oney High School from 2012 through ’15, leading the Bobcats to two state championships.
In his two-year playing career at Oklahoma, Willits compiled a .335 batting average and .438 on-base percentage, and totaled 144 hits, 105 runs scored, 28 doubles, 54 steals and 63 walks. He earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors with the Sooners in 2003 when he led the conference with 37 stolen bases, a figure that still ranks sixth in program history. His 54 steals over the 2002 and ’03 seasons are tied for 10th in program history while his .472 on-base percentage in 2003 is the fifth-highest average of the last 25 years and highest in the last 18 seasons.
Willits graduated from Fort Cobb High School and transferred to Oklahoma after spending his first two collegiate years at Seminole State College. He received his bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies from Oklahoma in 2014.