But the way Austin Phillips hardly celebrated after sinking a seven-foot breaking putt for eagle was somehow more impressive than his blistering drive that cut the corner on the par-5 10th hole and his soaring, pin-seeking iron shot that got us to that point.
It was the nonchalant reaction of a man who had recorded an eagle or two before.
I played in the Cameron women’s basketball golf fundraising tournament on Monday, affording me a chance to meet Cameron University coaches in the most fun environment possible. I played with Phillips, CU’s men’s golf coach, men’s basketball coach Kevin O’Connor, head strength coach Ryan Flood and international student coordinator Abraham Renteria.
We started on hole 10 at the Lawton Country Club, so it didn’t take long for our group to get an infusion of eagle-induced mojo. And though Phillips was certainly the driving force behind our group’s success, he reminded us it was a team effort.
O’Connor and Renteria both played well, contributing a smattering of powerful drives, iron shots and chips that supplemented our group in a key way. They also supplied a large percentage of jokes that kept our group laughing, which is more important to overall team success than it sounds.
Flood announced on the first tee that he hadn’t played in years and would focus on boosting team camaraderie while leaving the good shots to us. He was certainly successful on the first front and also hit some quality putts.
One advantage we had on the competition was having a golf coach in our midst. It was nice, as Phillips helped us read greens, manage the course and decide when to use mulligans.
I also managed to contribute, first by sinking a long birdie putt after a mulligan and then with some quality iron shots and tee shots. When I nestled a ball close to the flag from 200 yards out with my 3-wood late in the round, I started to think our group had a chance to place.
A tricky birdie putt on the ninth hole — our last — would haunt us. We could not hole it from about 12 feet and had to settle for a closing par. We finished with a 16-under score of 55, good for third place and five off the lead.
Frustration quickly melted off our faces as we gathered to grab some ice water and cool down. As much money as the tournament raised, spirits were raised too.