Cameron baseball alum Abraham Renteria tees off in the Cameron Women's Basketball fundraiser tournament.

 Sam Hutchens/Staff

Sure, his shots were impressive.

But the way Austin Phillips hardly celebrated after sinking a seven-foot breaking putt for eagle was somehow more impressive than his blistering drive that cut the corner on the par-5 10th hole and his soaring, pin-seeking iron shot that got us to that point.

Cameron men’s golf coach Austin Phillips hits his drive on the first hole at the Lawton Country Club.
Cameron men’s basketball coach Kevin O’Connor chips onto the green during Monday’s fundraiser golf tournament for the women Aggies basketball team.
Cameron head strength and conditioning coach Ryan Flood tees off in front of the Lawton Country Club clubhouse.