A third-place finish has never been such cause for celebration.
As players and coaches across the Big 12 ramp up preparation for the 2023 football season, the hidden war for the conference’s future has been waged in board rooms, luxury resorts and hushed conversations among university presidents, athletic directors and conference commissioners.
The battle is over. The dust isn’t settled, but the verdict is in. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark outmaneuvered the Pac-12’s George Kliavkoff to wrest conference superiority for the future.
By adding Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah beginning in the 2023-25 academic year, the Big 12 has cemented itself as the third strongest athletic conference in the country. That is on top of landing BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF a year ago.
Strength, of course, translates to TV revenue, which was the impetus for realignment in the first place.
As it stands, the Big 12 conference is a distant third in the NCAA hierarchy.
The all-important TV revenue deals disclose that. The Big Ten has a media contract that allowed it to distribute $58.8 million to 11 of its 14 members in the last fiscal year. The SEC distributed approximately $50 million to each of its members last fiscal year.
The Big 12 doled out an estimated $42-49 million to its members last fiscal year. Not bad, but that included the money OU and Texas brought in.
So don’t think of the Big 12 as the bronze medal recipient in a race where two runners finished ahead of the pack. Think of the Big 12 as a shipwrecked sailor that outswam his or her crewmates to reach a lifeboat with two of three seats already taken. It didn’t do anyone else any favors in the fight for survival, but it did survive.
The Big 12 was faced with the prospect of extension — or at least relegation to a non-power conference — last year. A year later, it pilfered from the ranks of the Pac-12, AAC and independents to remain afloat.
Now the Pac-12 is bleeding members. ASU, Arizona, Utah and Colorado sought sanctuary in the Big 12. Washington and Oregon have jettisoned to the Big Ten.
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) is reportedly on unstable ground. If it can’t keep its cornerstone members such as Florida State, Clemson or Miami happy, even one departure could trigger a mass exodus.
As is typical in war, more losers were created in winners.
Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State are left floundering in the Pac-12’s remains, facing certain, substantial budget cuts. Regional rivalries were destroyed. Student-athletes dedicate fans face daunting travel schedules. Just think, Rutgers and Washington are now in the same conference, as are UCF and BYU. Colleges better invest in buses with plenty of legroom for the sake of their athletes competing in nonrevenue sports without charter planes.
But credit to Yormark and the Big 12 for doing enough to come out on the other side of the cutthroat realignment world. Yormark’s first concern, understandably, was keeping the Big 12 from ruin.
Finishing third isn’t so bad when looking back reveals destruction.