2023 Big 12 Football Media Days

Mascots from each of the 14 schools in the Big 12 pose together at 2023 Big 12 Football Media Days. Texas and Oklahoma will move to the SEC next year.

 Courtesy

Among the sea of polo-wearing, dress slack-clad college football players wading around the sea of chairs, tables and people covering AT&T Stadium’s field for Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, five players drew attention.

For a portion of BYU’s first Big 12 media day, BYU’s Kedon Slovis, Kody Epps, Ben Bywater, Tyler Batty and Ryan Rehkow wore their football pads and uniforms.

