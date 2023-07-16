Among the sea of polo-wearing, dress slack-clad college football players wading around the sea of chairs, tables and people covering AT&T Stadium’s field for Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, five players drew attention.
For a portion of BYU’s first Big 12 media day, BYU’s Kedon Slovis, Kody Epps, Ben Bywater, Tyler Batty and Ryan Rehkow wore their football pads and uniforms.
The four conference newcomers — BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati — stood out in the first public meeting of the Big 12’s new era in a few ways.
The BYU blues were quite a contrast from the cowboy boots players hailing from agriculture-based schools wore. Knightro, UCF’s mascot who dons golden armor and an often-brandished sword, livened the event. Houston went from a virtual AAC media days event in 2022 to joining other Big 12 institutions by bringing cheerleaders to greet entrants at AT&T Stadium’s door.
Don’t get it wrong: BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati were brought in to offset Texas and Oklahoma’s impending departure from the Big 12. Without the departure of the league’s two most preeminent brands, the four schools would still likely be without a Power-Five label.
But now that they are here, don’t expect the new kids on the block to roll over. Given time to develop, one of the four new colleges sticking out like the new kid at school could be the big man on the Big 12 campus.
As far candidates for future Big 12 dominance, UCF’s chances are as good as any. UCF (eight) fared a little better in the Big 12 preseason poll than BYU (11), Houston (12) and Cincinnati (13), but was still predicted to finish in the Big 12’s bottom half.
But there is potential for growth in Orlando that the Big 12 jersey patch will only help to galvanize.
UCF has only been around since 1963 and it has 68,000 enrollees — one of the largest tallies in the nation. Its alumni are young but many. As the sole purveyor of the Big 12 brand in the ripe recruiting ground of Florida, Malzahn can recruit with a brand that compares to Florida and Florida State’s SEC affiliation.
In fact, Malzahn has already prepped for the Power Five leap.
“We’ve had over a year, almost a year and a half to get prepared for this moment, and talking about having quality depth when you move up conferences and leagues, and specifically on the O-line and D-line.
“We’ve worked extremely hard, and I really feel like today going into fall camp that we do have quality depth on both lines of scrimmage, and that was really by design, and we really feel good about that,” Malzahn said.
A former Auburn head coach, Malzahn has impressed the man responsible for UCF’s new conference membership, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark.
“UCF has done a fantastic job,” Yormark said. “They’re ready for this moment. They’ve galvanized their fanbase. I love how they think about brand. They’ve done an incredible job recruiting and leveraging the halo of the Big 12 over the last couple years.”
Maybe Houston will emerge as a perennial contender to return to AT&T Stadium for future Big 12 championship games.
UH coach Dana Holgorsen has Big 12 experience with Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and West Virginia, and now presides over a program based in a city that dwarfs Lubbock, Stillwater or Morgantown.
“The one advantage that you have at Houston is it’s the most centrally located city, one of them, in the United States,” Holgorsen said. “The good news is we have six million people that we have to choose from.”
Holgorsen said Houston has been looking forward to joining the Big 12 “for a long, long time” and that he is excited about the years to come. With the conference moving into an open era without an established hierarchy, opportunity abounds.
“There’s just so much parity in this league,” Holgorsen said. “Without getting too much into it, there used to be a few lay-ups back in the day. There aren’t any lay-ups. There’s just the parity is good, the coaching is unbelievable, the facilities are spectacular, the support is unbelievable.”
There are viable arguments for Cincinnati and BYU to be successful Big 12 members too.
The Bearcats became the first non-Power Five team to reach the College Football playoff in 2021. That’s something only Oklahoma and TCU have accomplished in the Big 12.
BYU boasts a passionate fanbase and enters the conference as one of the most established independent brands in the country. Of the four newcomers, BYU has the most Power Five experience. The Cougars played four Power Five schools in 2022 and Notre Dame, continuing a recent trend of playing home and road games against quality competition.
BYU coach Kalani Sitake said now that his team has achieved a Power Five berth, there is a sense of urgency for BYU to win the Big 12 and not grow comfortable merely playing in it.
“I’m looking at the last six teams I played for championships (in the Big 12) in the last three years, and there’s a lot of parity there,” Sitake said. “I’m hoping that our team can add to that.”
So yes, when Oklahoma and Texas leave for the SEC after the 2023 season, the Big 12 will be in search of new marquee programs. But don’t think that search excludes the newest members as the next iteration of the Big 12 unfolds.
“This conference is bigger than any two schools,” Yormark said. “We’re in a great place. There’s never been a better time than right now to be involved with this conference, and I’m excited about our future.”