It takes a lot to lure promising players from the transfer portal.
It takes even more to land established talent from other Power Five schools.
And to sign a superstar out of the portal from an in-state rival? That requires a school with an unprecedented pedigree.
Oklahoma is that school. The Sooners will open their defense of a third consecutive national championship next season on 53-game win.
And to the victor go the spoils.
Left-handed pitcher Kelly Maxwell, who spent the past five years at Oklahoma State, is transferring to Oklahoma according to a report from Extra Inning Softball. Maxwell leaves OSU with a 1.58 career ERA and almost 500 innings pitched.
Maxwell has established herself as one of the nation’s preeminent strikeout pitcher. She throws a devastating rise ball that fools batters regularly.
Oklahoma has a history of pillaging top talent from the transfer portal. Alyssa Brito (Oregon), Haley Lee (Texas A&M), Taylon Snow (Auburn), Jana Johns (South Carolina), Hope Trautwein (North Texas) and Alex Storako (Michigan) are some of the players who transferred to OU and helped develop a burgeoning powerhouse into a dynasty.
But this is a little different from signing players from the Pac-12 or the SEC. Maxwell, a first-team All-American in 2022 and second team All-American in 2023, has done battle for the orange side in Bedlam for years.
Some thought Maxwell transferring from OSU to OU was inconceivable, but when a program like OU has unprecedented success, it can do unprecedented things. Momentum is hard to stop.
Signing Maxwell shows the power OU has in the softball world. The Sooners can do pretty much anything.
Jordy Bahl, a 2022 and 2023 First-Team All-American pitcher, left Oklahoma to transfer to Nebraska in an effort to get closer to home. The Sooners swooped in and immediately got the only pitcher with a similar resume in the portal.
Because OU’s softball program can pull this off, another question is reasonably raised: What can’t this team do?
Fresh off three consecutive titles and a winning streak that stretched for most of the 2023 season, the Sooners are doing everything to prolong their unchallenged reign.
—sam.hutchens@swoknews.com
