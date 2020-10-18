The Lawton Public Schools Board of Education officially approved the hiring of Daryl Collins as interim boys basketball coach at Eisenhower High School at Thursday’s meeting.
Collins, a 1995 Lawton High grad, has been attached to the Ike program/system for nearly two decades, having coached the freshman team from 2000-07 and the middle school teams from 2008-15. He was an assistant on Todd Millwee’s staff for the 2017-18 team that made the Class 5A state semifinals.
Collins fills the void left after Wade Wallace was abruptly let go in August after just one season. The Eagles struggled to a 7-15 season last year, ending a streak of six consecutive trips to the state tournament including a state title in 2015 under Bruce Harrington.
Two members of that 2015 team join Collins’ staff as assistants as Jamey Wood and Bentley Bross were also approved hires at Thursday’s meeting.