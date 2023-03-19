OSU baseball evens series with Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – Oklahoma State evened its series with No. 12 Texas Tech Saturday at Rip Griffin Park as the 12th-ranked Cowboys posted a 9-4 win.
With the victory, OSU improved to 16-4, while TTU is now 17-4. Sunday’s series rubber game is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The Cowboys smacked four home runs on the day, as Tyler Wulfert homered twice and Nolan McLean and Roc Riggio also went deep.
Ben Abram, making his second start of the week, was outstanding on the mound to earn the win and improve to 3-0. The right-hander allowed just one run in six innings while striking out six.
OSU took the game’s initial lead when Wulfert led off the second with an opposite field home run to right field, his second round tripper of the season.
The Red Raiders tied things up in the third on a solo homer of their own as Damian Bravo delivered an Abram pitch over the wall in left-center field.
Wulfert struck again in the fourth, this time with two outs, as he blasted his second homer of the game to right-center field to put the Pokes up 2-1.
OSU extended their lead again the fifth. Riggio walked and advanced to third on a wild pitch and a groundout before David Mendham brought him home with an RBI infield single to give the Cowboys a 3-1 advantage.
Abram came up big in the fifth. After TTU loaded the bases with two outs following a single, double and walk, he struck out cleanup hitter Austin Green to get out of the jam unscathed.
In the sixth, Carson Benge came off the bench and delivered a pinch-hit double to set up Marcus Brown, who singled Benge home for a 4-1 lead.
The three-run lead held until the seventh when the Red Raiders cut the OSU lead in half on a two-out RBI by Green.
But in the eighth, the Cowboys would add plenty of insurance, rallying for five runs on four hits to take a 9- 2 lead.
McLean got things started when he led off the inning with his fifth homer of the season. Four batters later, Brown collected his second RBI of the contest with a triple.
Riggio provided the big blow in the frame when he smashed a three-run homer to center field to all but seal the win.
The Red Raiders got solo homers in both the eighth and ninth innings, but Gabe Davis finished out the win with a strikeout, one of his three over the final two frames.
OSU softball blanks Gophers
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s softball team posted its third shutout of the weekend with a 6-0 victory over Minnesota at Cowgirl Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
With the win, OSU improved to 24-2, while Minnesota fell to 19-4.
For the seventh time this season, senior righty Lexi Kilfoyl was the starter for Oklahoma State. In her complete game performance, she struck out nine Golden Gophers’ batters.
The Cowgirls were first to score, bringing across a single run in the bottom of the second courtesy of a Chyenne Factor RBI base hit that scored Katelynn Carwile.
The Cowgirls have now scored first in 19 of their 26 games this season; in those games, OSU is 18-1.
Oklahoma State’s offense busted the game wide open with a five-run fifth inning, headlined by a pinch-hit RBI base knock from Katie Lott and a three-run home run from Micaela Wark.
The scoring outburst gave the Cowgirls a 6-0 lead they would not relinquish.
The Cowgirls’ shutout victory over the Golden Gophers marks their third in a row, a feat they last accomplished when they recorded four consecutive shutout wins in 2021.
The OSU Mizuno Classic finale takes place tomorrow as Oklahoma State takes on UCF; first pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT.
