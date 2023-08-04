OU fans get meet-and-greet opportunity after hiatus
OU fans get meet-and-greet opportunity after hiatus
For the first time since 2019, Sooner fans will be able to greet players from the OU football and soccer teams before the fall season starts.
OU is hosting Meet the Sooners Day on Saturday, August 5 at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event has not been held in three years.
Only certain fans can attend. The event is open to members of the Crimson and Cream Collective (age 13 and above) or the Sooner Jr. Kids Club (age 12 and under). Sooner Jr. Kids Club members must be accompanied by one adult guest, while Crimson and Cream Collective members will not be permitted to bring a guest, unless the guest is a Sooner Jr. Kids Club member.
Players and coaches will be signing autographs on the stadium concourse. The Sooner Schooner will be on hand for photo opportunities. Fans are allowed to bring their own food and water.
Collin Oliver named to Bronco Nagurski Trophy watch list
The Cowboys are thought to have a contender for the best defensive player in the NCAA.
Junior OSU linebacker Collin Oliver has been named to the Bronco Nagurski Trophy watch list, which is awarded to the player voters tab as the NCAA’s best defensive player.
Oliver is one of 94 FBS players included on the preseason watch list.
Oliver started his career at OSU as a defensive end before moving to linebacker in the spring of 2023. He set an OSU freshman record with 11.5 sacks. Last season, he led OSU with 5 sacks.
Trautman nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year
Olivia Trautman might not be done winning awards.
Trautman, OU’s star gymnast who helped propel the Sooners to a national championship last year, was nominated as one of the Big 12’s representatives for the NCAA Woman of the Year.
Former Texas volleyball player Logan Eggleston was the Big 12’s other nominee.
The award honors athletes demonstrating academic and athletic excellence, community service and leadership. Graduating female college athletes who competed in a varsity sport are eligible.
Trautman had a courageous career. After suffering significant injuries during the past four seasons, she was given a recommendation to medically retire to preserve her long-term health. Instead, Trautman opted to compete in 2023 and recorded a perfect 10 on vault to help beat No. 2 Florida.
The top 30 honorees will be announced in October.
