As the cold continued to hit Southwest Oklahoma, the COVID-19 virus exploded on the surrounding communities once again. Schools have moved to virtual learning, sports contests are being postponed and more precaution has flooded Lawton and its surrounding cities.
Despite the uncertainty and discomfort of the pandemic, there remains a good handful of academic districts continuing regulated sports contest. Schools such as Big Pasture, Mountain View-Gotebo and Geronimo hit the basketball floor on Saturday for a slate of games at the Great Plains Coliseum.
The games were originally supposed to be part of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic, a traditional tune-up festival to the upcoming county tournaments. But once Chattanooga, Duke, Erick and Cyril had to cancel their games in the tournament, the eight-game set was reduced to four.
In a fast-paced boys matchup between highly-ranked Class B programs Big Pasture and Mountain View-Gotebo, both teams looked to carry their momentum on instead of taking a big break in between. Nobody would understand more than Big Pasture coach Trevor Smith. Just shortly after getting out of quarantine from getting the virus, Smith wanted to keep the train rolling as the second half of the season gets underway.
“We just came off a pretty big win in the Apache tournament and we wanted to keep it going. We really did not want to take a big, long break here,” he said. “Just wanted to make sure that we are still playing and keeping it as normal as possible for these kids.”
Geronimo women’s head coach, Lynn McDonald reiterated the idea of how much games mean to their players. With added precaution to ensure safety, the Bluejays remain confident that normality can exists even in a time of the pandemic.
“Number one, we are staying safe and sanitized. We are social distancing every chance we get,” he said. “Being able to play a game is a blessing and it is something we do not want to pass up. We know the position everyone was in a year ago, and nobody wants to get back to that. We want to keep moving forward and staying safe.”
The Mountain View-Gotebo girls would get the win a tight contest against the Lady Rangers, winning 41-35. The boy’s squad would follow up with a 59-45 win over the Big Pasture men’s team. The Geronimo Lady Bluejays would get their win, 61-46 over the Alex Lady Longhorns. The Longhorn boys would help Alex bounce back with their 56-29 win over the Geronimo Blue Jays.
The hoops action will return to the Coliseum on Monday with the first round of girls games in the Comanche County Tournament. The Caddo and Stephens County Tournaments also start on Monday. Pairings for all three can be found on Page 4B.