While the saying must be reworked to fit the old “Field of Dreams” movie, officials at the Çomanche County Fairgrounds are hoping that by putting down the basketball court a couple of weeks early will become something more small schools will take advantage of in the coming years.

The Comanche County Tournament has long been the top event on the Coliseum calendar and while that is still the main event, there were teams wanting a place to play during the first tournament week of the new year. Thanks to the efforts of several area officials and former coaches, the field was filled and now all that is left is to get the teams in Lawton and throw up the first jump ball.