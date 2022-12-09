Coliseum Invitational
Friday’s games
2 p.m.—U.S. Grant vs, John Marshall (Consolations)
4 p.m.—Eisenhower vs. (Consolations)
6 p.m.—Lawton High vs. Tulsa Memorial (Semifinals)
8 p.m.—Putnam City vs. MacArthur (Semifinals)
Thursday’s results
Tulsa Memorial 91, Grant 43 (Boys)
Lawton High 57, John Marshall 54 (Boys)
Putnam City 62, Eisenhower 45 (Boys)
MacArthur 78, OKC Storm 40
Summaries
MEMORIAL 91, US GRANT 43
Boys
TULSA MEMORIAL—Jamerson 1-0-2, Durant 1-0-3, Montae Collins 4-0-11, Thompson 2-0-4, Seth Pratt 8-6-27, Tobie 2-2-6, Cotton 2-3-7, Jarreth Ingram 12-2-31. Totals 32-13-91.
US GRANT—KJ Phillips 4-4-12, Ty Proctor 6-0-13, Calvin 4-0-9, Drew 3-0-7. Totals 16-4-43.
Memorial;27;24;21;19;—;91
Grant;10;10;12;11;—;43
3-point goals: Memorial—Durant, Collins 3, Pratt 5, Ingram 5. Grant—Proctor, Calvin, Drew.
LHS 57, NORTHWEST 54
Boys
NORTHWEST CLASSEN—Kemar Cyrus 4-5-15, Wilkinson 1-0-2, Rose 3-0-8, Vinson 1-1-3, Quency McVay 5-4-16, Butler 2-2-6, Nicholson 1-2-4. Totals 16-16-54.
LAWTON HIGH—Rowe 1-0-2, Amacker 3-0-7, Vasiagote 2-0-5, Hardy 3-2-9, Madden Padilla 7-3-19, Prudomme 1-0-3, Young 1-0-3, Deans 2-5-9. Totals 20-10-54.
Northwest;15;11;14;14;—;54
LHS;9;21;10;17;—;57
3-point goals: Northwest—Cyrus 2, Rose 2, McVay 2. LHS—Amacker, Vasigote, Hardy, Padilla 2, Prudomme, Young.
PUTNAM CITY 62, EISENHOWER 45
Boys
PUTNAM CITY—Nelson 2-0-4, Stephens 3-3-9, Brown 7-1-16, Taylor 1-0-2, Jones 1-0-2, Thomas 5-2-13, Bado 0-1-1, Lloyd 4-3-11, Thompson 1-0-3. Totals 24-10-62.
EISENHOWER—D. Bailey 1-0-2, L. Bailey 3-s0-9, Brown 2-0-5, Cornegay 2-1-5, Bowers 1-0-2, Coppage 5-0-10, Bassua 0-4-4, Tito 4-0-8. Totals 18-7-45.
PC;16;14;18;14;—62
Ike;10;11;7;17;—;45
3-point goals: PC—Brown, Thomas, Thompson. Ike—L. Bailey 3, Brown.
MacARTHUR 78, STORM 40
Boys
MacARTHUR—Braxton Klein 7-0-18, Herring 1-0-2, Taylor 2-2-6, Javall Coleman 6-2-14, Thomas 4-0-9, Vaughn 3-0-6, Malone 3-0-6, Rushing 2-0-4, Auston 1-0-2, Thomas 2-0-6, Smith 2-0-4, Edwards 1-0-2, Brewer 1-0-2, Alcedo 1-0-2. Totals 364-78.
OKC STORM—Hamilton 5-0-11, Hess 1-0-2, Fugeth 1-3-5, Dollar 2-2-6, Jackson 3-0-8, Sealy 3-0-8. Totals 15-5-40.
Mac;14;25;26;18;—78
Storm;14;3;15;8;—;40
3-point goals: Mac—Klein 4, Al. Thomas, An. Thomas 2. Storm—Hamilton, Jackson 2.