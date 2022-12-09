Davarious Hardy had been involved in scramble drills in recent weeks on the football field, so when the Lawton High School basketball team wound up with the ball in the final seconds, somehow a perfect pass found a wide open Hardy and he converted a 3-point shot to salvage a 57-54 victory over Northwest Classen Thursday in the Coliseum Invitational.

The Knights had tied the game on a free throw with 28 seconds remaining but the second charity shot bounced out and LHS guard Madden Padilla grabbed the rebound and got the ball moving up-court.

