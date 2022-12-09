Davarious Hardy had been involved in scramble drills in recent weeks on the football field, so when the Lawton High School basketball team wound up with the ball in the final seconds, somehow a perfect pass found a wide open Hardy and he converted a 3-point shot to salvage a 57-54 victory over Northwest Classen Thursday in the Coliseum Invitational.
The Knights had tied the game on a free throw with 28 seconds remaining but the second charity shot bounced out and LHS guard Madden Padilla grabbed the rebound and got the ball moving up-court.
He passed the ball, then went to the wing hoping that he might get an open look. However, NW expected that might happen and two Knights converged on Padilla who fired a quick pass to Hardy just feet away and the senior calmly drilled his only trey of the game.
Northwest had a look at a tie in the final seconds but it missed and LHS celebrated.
“We didn’t have a timeout so we just had to go and try to make something happen,” LHS coach Cole Lehr said. “We have a guy in Padilla who is going to find the open shooter and we have several guys who can make them. It this case it was Hardy and he knocked it down.”
The win sends the Wolverines into tonight’s 6 p.m. semifinal matchup against Tulsa Memorial which routed U.S. Grant, 91-43, in Thursday’s first game.
The other semifinal tonight at 8 p.m. will feature Putnam City against MacArthur. Ike was unable to get much going offensively as the Eagles fell to the Pirates, 62-45, in Thursday’s third game of the busy schedule.
Mac had little trouble beating the Oklahoma City Storm, 78-40, with just about everyone in the gold uniforms got into the scoring act in the final game of the long day but Braxton Klein led the way with 18, hitting four treys, three of them from his favorite left corner.
Coach Lehr mentioned Padilla’s passing and that was evident most of the game, including just seconds before he got the game-winning assist.
He tried to hit a wide-open LHS teammate on the baseline but the pass was a bullet and it went out of bounds.
“That is the thing about Padilla, he’s going to make those passes and you have to be ready to handle them,” Lehr said. “It was one of those things, he just fired that one and it was a turnover. But he came right back and made an even more important pass to get the win.”
Padilla wound up leading the Wolverines with 19 points and while no other Wolverine reached double figures, seven others did score and LHS needed all the help it could muster as the Knights kept fighting back.
Quency MNcVay led the Knights with 16 and Kemar Cyrus added 15 to keep them in the game until the end.
Tulsa Memorial flashed signs of brilliance that it has shown in recent years, scoring 27 points in the first half and pushing the lead higher the rest of the game.
Jarreth Ingram led the Chargers with 31 and Seth Pratt chipped in 27.
Ingram is a 6-8 senior who will provide a challenge for the Wolverines.
“They have some really strong guys inside so we are going to have to block them off the boards and limit their second-chance points,” Lehr said. “We have to use our quickness and try to mix things up defensively.”
Pirates go inside, deck Ike
The Eagles struggled to get the ball inside against the bigger Pirates but despite missing a large number of shots Ike was still hanging around at halftime, trailing by nine, 30-21.
But in a matter of minutes the Pirates had pushed the lead into double digits and the Eagles were unable to rally down the stretch. The lead was 48-29 after three quarters and while Ike did get a few shots to drop it wasn’t enough to make the Pirates panic.
Ike wound up with eight players who scored but only Darrius Coppage reached double figures with 10.
The Highlanders were able to take charge with defense that was smothering at times as the Storm was unable to get good looks very often.
While Klein was able to lead the pack, 13 other Highlanders scored as coach Marco Gagliardi got good minutes from everyone.
“I didn’t know we had that many score,” he said. “I think it was 9-9 at one point and then we settled in defensively and played well. I thought we did a good job of moving the ball around and getting good shots.”
Joining Klein in double figures as just Javall Coleman with 14 but the other Mac players did a good job in their roles.
“We have been playing 10 or 11 in most games but it was good to get that many guys in there tonight,” he said.