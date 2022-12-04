For years local high school basketball fans were able to see top boys teams compete at the Bi-State Classic but since its downfall, there has been a void in the city schedule but that will change next weekend when the Lawton Great Plains Coliseum Tournament arrives on the local sports scene.
Credit goes out to MacArthur boys coach Marco Gagliardi who fostered the dream and made it happen. The field will include all three city boys teams along with Tulsa Memorial, U.S. Grant, Northwest Classen, Putnam city and the Oklahoma City Storm.
This tournament makes good sense by giving local fans a glimpse into some of the best programs in the state and it saves money by not sending three local teams on the road for tournaments.
The Lawton Chamber of Commerce and Industry provided funding for the event to help bring these top teams to Lawton.
Memorial is the top seed after claiming the 5A State title this past season. Memorial has claimed six titles in recent history claiming back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014, then winning three straight in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before losing the throne in 2020 and 2021.
The tournament will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday with Memorial facing U.S. Grant, followed by Lawton High making its debut against Northwest Classen.
The night session begins at 6 p.m. with Eisenhower facing Putnam City followed by MacArthur’s battle against the OKC Storm at 8 p.m.
There is nothing easy about coaching any sport but basketball can be especially tough for young coaches, especially when they make their debut at their alma mater.
Over the years this writer has been honest with friends who were getting into coaching and my advice was simple; don’t take a job at your alma mater. It can work out well but those classmates can turn on you in a hurry if you don’t play their kids as much as the parents are expecting.
Amy Tully Merriweather was given that same advice when she was discussing taking the head girls job at her alma mater, Apache High School, but she decided she could handle that part of the job and was willing to give it a go.
“I played two years at Redlands and then my final two seasons at Southwestern Christian,” she said. “I always wanted to be a coach and while some people tried to talk me out of it I was determined to try it.”
The new coach is the daughter of Julie Tully who was a standout at Apache and later played at Cameron for the late R.T. Toma.
“Mom doesn’t really have a preference about me coaching,” Merriweather said. “She is worried about what people say or think about me coaching. I don’t care what people say; I’m going to work hard and do my best to build a good program.”
Merriweather’s resume wasn’t that robust when the Apache job came open.
“I was coaching at Darlington which is a K-8 school in El Reno,” she said. “When Coach (Harlan) House retired I started to seriously think about going after the job. I wanted to come home to coach and several people encouraged me to go for it.”
She interviewed for the job and was hired, thus setting out on the process of preparing for the season opener Friday against Carnegie with a full house ready for the games at the Apache Events Center.
The young coach went into the game hoping her team would be able to push the tempo and make things happen. The move worked perfectly as Apache girls coasted to a 62-24 victory.
“I was really nervous at the first but when we got the big lead I was able to relax some,” she said. “Danny (former coach Miller) really helped me get ready for this and many others helped me reach this point. Hopefully I won’t always be that nervous.”