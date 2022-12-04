Lawton Great Plains Coliseum Tournament

In this February file photo MacArthur’s Arzhonte Dallas (4) drives toward the basket while Eisenhower’s Kingston Tito (32) tries to block his way. All three city teams will compete in the Lawton Great Plains Coliseum Tournament starting at 2 p.m. Thursday.

 File photo

For years local high school basketball fans were able to see top boys teams compete at the Bi-State Classic but since its downfall, there has been a void in the city schedule but that will change next weekend when the Lawton Great Plains Coliseum Tournament arrives on the local sports scene.

Credit goes out to MacArthur boys coach Marco Gagliardi who fostered the dream and made it happen. The field will include all three city boys teams along with Tulsa Memorial, U.S. Grant, Northwest Classen, Putnam city and the Oklahoma City Storm.

