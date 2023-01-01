While the saying must be reworked to fit the old “Field of Dreams” movie, officials at the Çomanche County Fairgrounds are hoping that by putting down the basketball court a couple of weeks early will become something more small schools will take advantage of in the coming years.
The Comanche County Tournament has long been the top event on the Coliseum calendar and while that is still the main event, there were teams wanting a place to play during the first tournament week of the new year. Thanks to the efforts of several area officials and former coaches, the field was filled and now all that is left is to get the teams in Lawton and throw up the first jump ball.
After getting everything lined up they needed a title for the event and it was only natural to call the event the Jeff Hart Coliseum Classic as a means to honor the memory of the late official scorekeeper and friend of many. Dewar, Arkoma, and Ryan won’t have the memories that anyone in this region has of Hart but the coaches will leave Lawton with many Hart stories that will be shared during the event.
While the local focus is at the Coliseum, there will be two other major tournaments being contested next weekend with area teams playing at the Midfirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko and others are heading to the Weatherford Classic at Weatherford High School. Among the teams at Anadarko are MacArthur boys and girls along with both Cache teams.
The Weatherford field includes Elgin and Eisenhower in the boys bracket and Elgin and Lawton High in the girls bracket. All the challengers will be hard-pressed to take the titles away from the host teams in both brackets.
While the Weatherford and Anadarko tournaments are well established, nobody knows what to expect from the teams that will gather at the Coliseum.
Among the schools competing are Ryan, Navajo, Chattanooga, Fletcher, Central High, Cement, Dewar and Arkoma. The desire to play at the Coliseum is easy to figure for Chatty and Fletcher since they will be back two weeks later for the Comanche County Tournament.
Digging into the field at the Coliseum finds just one ranked team, the Chatty girls who are ranked No. 20 with a 7-4 record. While the Warriors are not yet providing concrete evidence that they are indeed one of the favorites for the Comanche County tournament, the Hart Coliseum Classic offers a chance for them to stake their claim for a high seed in the Comanche County girls bracket.
It won’t take long for the top teams in the Midfirst Classic to emerge since El Reno, MacArthur, Classen SAS and the host Anadarko boys are going to be tested early in the annual Midfirst Warrior Classic. MacArthur has depth and some good shooters but in the Coliseum big-school tournament in December they were unable to play consistently on both ends of the court.
At Weatherford High School the host teams are the top seeds in both brackets but there are good teams facing both including No. 3 Tuttle girls who will battle Elgin at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Owls are coached by Fletcher native Brett Sanders who has built winning programs at numerous schools including Cache where he won a state title in 2010.
The Weatherford girls are 7-0 and ranked No. 4 and they will be heavy favorites to breeze into the title game.