The Halloween “Spooktacular 3 Strikes, You’re Out” tournament that was held at Thunderbird Lanes last Sunday with 31 players in hot pursuit of the top prize, reported tournament director Richard Jacoby.
As was expected, the event turned into a marathon and after bowling 12 games over a period of 5 ½ hours, Shannon Coleman Jr. outlasted the field to claim the championship.
The young man from the OKC/Lawton area stayed focused and made it a special day in his young ca-reer.
Jacoby added that there were several bowlers from the OKC area, also Wichita Falls, and as far away as Amarillo joining local players for a day of bowling competition.
Coleman was the only player to have only one strike, which came in game three when he had a 155 game. The other eleven games were over 200 scratch and once his handicap was added in, he was the clear-cut winner of the day.
Mitch Hill of Lawton and Mitchell Denny of OKC gave it a good run, finishing second and third respectively.
Rounding out the money winners were Nate Baggett and Steven Seymour of Lawton and Ray Johnson up from Wichita Falls.
The highlight of the day came in game two when, after getting his first strike by not making the first cut in game one, Bob Harger of OKC rolled a perfect 300.
Jacoby, along with co-tournament director Mark Hill would like to thank all participants on a short notice tournament. Nearly $1,400 was awarded to the top 6 finishers
Hill Take Po-Boy title, again
Mark Hill took first place in the Oct. 28th edition of Thunderbird Lanes’ Fall Po-Boy series, giving him back to back wins in the event.
A smaller gathering of only 21 bowlers was in contention for this event, allowing for only the top eight to advance to match play after two games of qualifying.
Paul Zerbe was top seed with qualifying scratch scores of 237 and 258. Zerbe’s handicap put him at 514 for the post.
John Troutman was next with 494 that included a 267, Andrea Halstead was third with a 279 and Mark Hill was fourth seed with 467 on games of 257 and 210.
The remaining bowlers advancing to match play were Tony Faustner, 462, Michael Pierson, 445, Mike Wilson, 442 and David Yett, 429.
Yett had to beat Kellan Hill in a 9th and 10th frame roll-off to advance, 31-26.
In the round of eight, Zerbe beat Yett 246-216, Hill beat Faustner, 256-215, Halstead advanced over Pierson 255-195 and Wilson got the win over Troutman, 212-193.
The semis saw Hill roll 218 to advance over Zerbe’s 182 and Halstead threw a 235 to Wilson’s 218 to set up for the final match where Hill took care of business with a victory score of 247 to Halstead’s 184.
League Highlights
The Suburban league turned in the big scores last week, including a pair of 11 in-a-row honors, starting with a career high 298 game by Chris Lowe.
Lowe had games of 201 and 231 going into game three where he found himself face to face with the front 11 strikes, looking down the lane at his career first perfect 300 game.
Word has it that a slight case of nervousness resulted in a poorly directed final roll that left two pins standing on the deck, negating the ultimate goal.
Keith Thompson went for the back 11 in a row, posting a 290 closer that allowed for the week’s high series of 757 with added games of 243 and 224.
Raymond Johnson was a close second with games of 255, 254 and 247 for a 756.
Rick Olson rounded out the top three with 739 on games of 226, 234 and 279, followed by Chris Lowe’s sum for the night of 730.
Matt Ray led in the TNT with 246, 230 and 245 for a 721, followed by the final 700 of the week of 716 by Steve Neher.
Neher rolled 214, 256 and 246.
And on the senior league front, the best of the best was Robert Copeland who put together a 691 in the Entertainers on games of 246, 226 and 219.
Other highlights from league play show Brent Hagen bowling a 270 game off a 170 average in the TNT league, Mark Scholl with a 250 game bowled off a 159 average in the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers, Jessica Lindsey with a 227 game off a 144 average in the Early Birds and Sabrina Gibson with a 202 game off a 144 average in the Guys and Dolls.
Youth Highlights
Leading in youth league play last week was Caden Burk for the second week in a row.
Burk put games of 220, 201 and 218 together for the high series in youth of 639.
Xander Heimbrock had the week’s game of 223. Burk and Heimbrock bowl in the TBird Legends league at Thunderbird Lanes on Saturday mornings.
Jake Croft also had another fine week, posting 150, 143 and 121 for a 414 to lead in the TBird Hot-Shots for bowlers under the age of 12.
Youth leagues are always accepting new bowlers so if anyone is interested, contact Kelly Wright at Twin Oaks Bowling Center for youth leagues bowled on Monday nights at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill, or contact Clarence Weber for Saturday morning competition at Thunderbird Lanes.
No-Tap News
The Tuesday No-Tappers league had a high scoring week overall, with several bowlers stringing strikes across the house.
Super Sub Mark Paslay rolled 842 on games of 298, 300 and 244 and Michael Sneed ended with and 818 that went 220, 298 and 300.
Rick Olson posted a 297 to start his day and Walter Keithley spared and went off the sheet for a 290 score for game two.
The Halloween Thriller Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Friday saw a lot more tricks than treats with not a single bowler scoring a 300 game, or for that matter, even an 11 in a row as the goblins reeked havoc on the innocent bowlers.
Cleo Travis’ 41 pins a game handicap assisted in his title win with scratch scores of 253, 241 and 206.
Sue Avis took charge in the ladies division, finishing in first on games of 180, 243 and 208.
Sam Bowman, who placed second in handicap, took first in scratch with a 779 and scores of 236, 265 and 278.
Robert Copeland placed second in the scratch event with 663.
Below are the complete tournament results.
Men’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Cleo Travis, 823
2nd – Sam Bowman, 812
Women’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Sue Avis, 706
Scratch Series
1st – Sam Bowman, 779
2nd – Robert Copeland, 663
Mystery Doubles
(Gm 1, 1st) Damon Foster/Bob Henderson, 561
(Gm 1, 2nd) Sam Bowman/Randy Travis, 506
(Gm 2, 1st) Damon Foster/Bob Henderson, 576
(Gm 2, 2nd) Michael Sneed/Marshall Miller, 537
(Gm 3, 1st) Sam Bowman/Randy Travis, 522
(T-Gm 3, 2nd) Duane Hurwitz/Howard Thompson, 509
(T-Gm 3, 2nd) Marianne Hartley/Charles Norman, 509
Strike pot winners:
Marshall Miller, Damon Foster, Cleo Travis, Gary Webster
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Marshall Miller (9+8+8=25): No winner
Match Play: David Yett (X-X-8): No winner
Pill Draw: David Yett (needed 8, got 10): No winner
Waldo (3 Draws): Howard Thompson, Robert Lansberry, and Lance Burroughs. All three bowlers removed the head pin from a full rack and tried to knock down the remaining pins to no avail.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bow-lers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Richard Jacoby may be taking some time off but the show will go on. Of course, that would be the week-ly Po-Boy event, which is held every Wednesday night starting at 7PM at Thunderbird Lanes. The only change going forward will be an increase in the tournament fee to $25 per person.
And coming on November 28-29, the No-Tap Madness singles featuring men and women’s divisions.
This is another cheap one at only $20 per entry.
All entries and additional information is available at Thunderbird Lanes.