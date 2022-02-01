SAN ANTONIO — Cameron went more than five minutes without a point in the second half and squandered an early 12-point lead, losing to St. Mary’s on Monday, 79-68.
The Aggie men’s basketball team entered Monday’s game, which was rescheduled for it’s original Jan. 13 date, still searching for their first Lone Star Conference win of the season. After blowout losses in their last two games, it looked as if the Aggies had turned the page, but a cold streak in the second half allowed the Rattlers to take control for the win.
Colt Savage led the Aggies with 23 points, going 8-14 from the field, 4-7 from three, and 3-4 from the foul line. Connor Slater added 21 points, matching a career-high, shooting 8-12 from the field and 5-6 from the foul line. Deondre Earley added nine points and four assists and Kenyon Holcombe chipped in six points, six rebounds, two steals, and a block off the bench.
Cameron jumped out to an early 7-0 lead thanks to scores by Savage, Slater, and Earley. The home team Rattlers slowly chipped away at the deficit and tied the game at 19 on a pair of free throws with 9:49 left in the half. After trading scores, the Aggies used a late run fueled by Savage to build up a 10-point lead at the halftime break.
St. Mary’s came out firing in the second half and quickly cut CU’s big lead to one with 14:12 on the clock. After CU answered by going back up by seven, 52-45, the Rattlers used a 7-0 run of their own to tie the game at 52. The two teams went back and forth until a scoring drought from the 7:18 mark to the 2:04 mark put the Aggies down by 15. CU was unable to get the deficit back to within single digits thanks to St. Mary’s shooting 68 percent in the second half to secure the 79-68 win.
Ryan Leonard led the Rattlers with 19 points, scoring 10 straight during their second half run. Tyler Caron added 14, making all four of his last four shots while Josh Brewer chipped in 12 points on 4-6 shooting.
Cameron’s ninth straight loss drops them to 2-12 overall and 0-8 in conference play this season. They play their final non-conference game of the season on Saturday, Feb. 05, when they host West Texas A&M at 2 p.m.