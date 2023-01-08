Cameron women’s basketball snapped a three-game losing streak with a 54-43 win over Western New Mexico on Saturday inside the Aggie gym.

The win moves the Aggies to 7-8 overall, 4-5 in the Lone Star Conference, and 2-3 in the West Division. The Aggies will hit the road next week, traveling to UT Permian Basin on Thursday for a 5:30 pm contest, before closing out the week at Angelo State on Saturday.

