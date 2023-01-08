Cameron women’s basketball snapped a three-game losing streak with a 54-43 win over Western New Mexico on Saturday inside the Aggie gym.
The win moves the Aggies to 7-8 overall, 4-5 in the Lone Star Conference, and 2-3 in the West Division. The Aggies will hit the road next week, traveling to UT Permian Basin on Thursday for a 5:30 pm contest, before closing out the week at Angelo State on Saturday.
Korie Allensworth scored a game-high 21 points to lead Cameron over the Mustangs. Kiara Lovings scored 13, Kailyn Lay recorded seven points, Katie King and LaKya Leslie added four, Lindsey Waits added three points, and Mikayla Peterson had two.
Allensworth grabbed eight rebounds, Lay and Leslie pulled in seven, King snagged five, Peterson added three, Lovings and Waits grabbed two, and Kloe Heidebrecht had one.
King dished out five assists, Lay collected three, and Allensworth, Taliyah Johnson, and Leslie added one.
King swiped five steals, Allensworth snagged four, Lay grabbed three, and Lovings and Peterson added one.
Lay had a block.
Cameron would find themselves in a 4-0 lead without either team making a shot three minutes into the game. Peterson knocked down a jumper at the six-minute mark to get the Aggies on the board. Waits hit a three off a Lay assist with just over five minutes to play in the opening quarter to give CU a 5-4 lead. WNMU was held to four shot attempts in the first quarter and held scoreless for the final five minutes, while the Black-and-Gold closed the quarter on a 10-0 run taking a 15-6 lead early.
Cameron opened the second on a 7-1 rally, building a 22-7 advantage. The Mustangs would chip away with a 7-0 run from 5:03 to play until Lovings stopped the run with a layup with 1:12 until the half, and Lay closed the scoring with a free throw to give the Aggies a 30-16 lead at the intermission.
Western would cut the gap to single digits at 35-26, four minutes into the second half, after an early 10-5 scoring advantage, but would be held without a basket the rest of the quarter. Allensworth would make a layup with just under four minutes left in the quarter to give CU an 11-point lead at 37-26.
The fourth quarter would see the most action, as both teams would score 17 points in the frame. The closest the Mustangs would get would be eight points at 40-32 after two free throws from Susi Namao. Cameron would build a 16-point lead at 54-38 before closing the game with a 54-43 win.
Men see woes continue
The Cameron Aggies sees their losing streak continue, falling in heartbreaking fashion to the Western New Mexico Mustangs in the Aggie Gym, 79-66.
On Saturday, Cameron entered the game with high hopes of snapping a ten-game losing skid with Colt Savage and Jaden Okon returning from their brief absence against the Mustangs.
The game started with an Andre Washington steal and slam, which was a good omen for the rest of the first half, where the Aggies held the lead for the majority of the time, eventually seeing their lead swell to 12 points.
A scoreless drought in the second half that spanned over three minutes doomed the Aggies and allowed a massive Mustang swing that allowed them to jump out to a lead and win the game 70-66, handing CU their 11th straight loss at the halfway point in the season.
Caylen Goff-Brown put on a show for the Black-and-Gold with his dazzling distant shots just three steps beyond the line as Goff-Brown racked up four triples on his way to a team-high and game-high 23 points.
DeSean Munson continued his sensational first year at Cameron with nearly another double-double posting 13 points and eight rebounds with a pair of rejections on the defensive end and a rim-rattling slam.
Washington had two dunks on his way to 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds, which ties him for the game-high with Mustangs forward Isaiah Lewis.
Cameron was dominated on the glass, losing the rebounding battle by ten, but committed five fewer turnovers than WNMU.
The CU offense labored down the stretch to finish with just 36 percent shooting from the floor and 22 percent from downtown.
The Aggies will hit the road in an attempt to rebound against UT-Permian Basin Falcons and Angelo State Rams next Thursday and Saturday.