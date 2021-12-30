CLAREMORE — Cameron returned to play on Wednesday night at Rogers State after a two-week hiatus, but the Aggies were unable to come away with their first road win of the year, losing 71-59.
The last time the Aggie men’s basketball team faced someone else on the court, they were taking on top-ranked Lubbock Christian in a non-conference matchup. With just a couple days of practice under their belt this week, CU was back on the road to face a traditional non-LSC foe in the Hillcats.
Cameron’s long break may have influenced their shooting on Wednesday night, hitting on less than 38 percent of their shots from the field including a 4-25 mark from three-point range. Usually an over-75 percent shooting team from the foul line, CU was also unable to keep pace with their average from the charity stripe, making 13 of their 19 free throw attempts.
The Aggies had the advantage on the glass, pulling down four more boards than RSU (39-35), but the Hillcats dominated CU in the paint and on the fastbreak on their way to the win.
Brock Schreiner, averaging over 12 points per game this season, led the Black and Gold with 16 points, 12 of which came in the first half alone. Marques Warrior Jr. added 13 points, shooting an efficient 5-9 from the field.