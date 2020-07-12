By all accounts, Dan Cocannouer should have been the happiest man in the world.
He was newly remarried, he was back at a football field as a coach once again and on top of everything, he was back at the school that gave him his first coaching gig.
But instead of coaching down on the field itself, Cocannouer was confined to his Jeep, watching from the parking as his Altus players went through drills. That’s as close as he can get, at least after next Friday, when his quarantine period is scheduled to end.
Cocannouer got married on June 28 in Medicine Park, with both the bride and groom wearing masks. His bride, Rona, tested positive for COVID-19 later that week. Dan initially tested negative. But this past Tuesday, after showing a few symptoms, he took another test. This one came back positive.
Because he had given his team time off the week after the wedding, Cocannouer has not been near them since before the wedding, so they are not required to quarantine themselves. But for now, they are under the watch of Cocannouer’s assistants while the head coach stays at home and attempts to recover.
“Right now, the biggest thing is I’m just so tired,” Coccanouer said. “You want to get out and do something, so I went and mowed the lawn, even though everyone told me I probably shouldn’t have.”
Sure, it’s not how he intended to begin his marriage or his stint at Altus. But neither he nor the people of Altus are letting it dampen their spirits regarding a new era of Bulldog football.
When the news broke in early May that Altus had hired the former Southwestern Oklahoma State coach as its new head football coach, it was seen as an absolute coup, a no-brainer hire. After all, Cocannouer was not just a Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Famer, but also a person of ambition who knows being a coach is about more than X’s and O’s, as evidenced by his desire to take the job at Capitol Hill, one of the most destitute programs at the state, in 2018.
Cocannouer “retired” after one year in Oklahoma City, but began to miss the game dearly over the past year. Still, he wasn’t sure if he was truly ready to get back into coaching. Once the coronavirus pandemic hit, quarantine gave him more time to think hard about it. And then a job came open that intrigued him more than most jobs could have.
“I don’t know if I would’ve done this if not for the quarantine,” he said. “Then this Altus thing comes open, which I thought was pretty interesting.”
It was interesting for Cocannouer because his coaching career had started in Altus, as an assistant in 1979. And even though the hiring process was far different now than back then (his first interview this spring was over Zoom), it became a match made in Heaven, even if the pandemic made some aspects of the process more complicated.
“It was a month-and-a-half after taking the job before you got to meet your kids basically,” Cocannouer said. “You have the guys at the preview magazines asking who your best six players are and I think I know, but I’m not really sure because I hadn’t gotten to see them play.”
If that wasn’t adjustment enough, Cocannouer is trying to become the first coach in decades to run an offense other than the Flexbone (otherwise known as the triple option). And while Cocannouer’s offensive philosophy is based more on the pass, he isn’t too worried about a learning curve and believes it could help his players in the long run.
“If we can throw the ball 5-10 yards, we’ll do something with it,” Cocannouer said. “Kids these days are so focused on playing college ball and I’ll tell you from when I was at SWOSU, I had a hard time recruiting kids from programs that run option offenses, just because it wasn’t the offense we ran.”
Obviously, it’s been an offseason of ups and downs for Cocannouer. But he’s remaining positive and focused on getting healthy and getting back to the field.
“It’s frustrating right now, but we’ll get things worked out,” he said.