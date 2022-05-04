RICHARDSON, Texas – The Lone Star Conference Regular Season Co-Champion Cameron women's tennis team racked up the All-Conference honors on Wednesday led by coach Josh Cobble and freshman Anastasia Uspenskaia.
Just a few days after earning the No. 1 seed in the LSC Tournament, which begins on Thursday, the Aggie women had seven honored by the LSC when they released their end of the year honors. Cobble claimed the LSC Coach of the Year award and Uspenskaia was selected the league's Freshman of the Year.
Uspenskaia is the third Cameron freshman to earn the LSC's top first-year player honor, joining Zhenia Shviadok (2016), Paula Gutierrez (2014), and Amanda Moberg (2010). Cobble's honor is the second all-time for CU as James Helvey earned the honor on the women's side in 2016.
Cobble directed one of the best turnarounds in the nation as CU went from going 9-9 overall and 3-6 in league play last season to 20-5 and 8-1 this spring while also being ranked in the ITA's top 10 almost all season thanks to six ranked wins throughout the year. It is Cobble's third LSC Coach of the Year honor overall as he was named the men's side in 2018 and 2019, a year in which he went on the be the ITA National Coach of the Year.
Uspenskaia was also selected to the All-LSC first team in both singles and doubles. The freshman from Ufa, Russia, is 19-6 in singles this spring, including an 8-1 record in league play. She and doubles partner Magda Wawrowska, also named first team All-LSC in doubles, are 18-6 on the year with a 9-0 record against LSC opponents.
Also on the All-LSC first team for singles is junior Vasilisa Polunova, who is 17-5 this spring playing at No. 1 for the Aggies with a pair of big wins of ranked opponents. She and Karolina Glowinska earned All-LSC honorable mention as a doubles pair, going 16-7 this season including a 7-2 conference record.
Lea Manga earned a spot on the All-LSC second team for singles after a 6-2 league record while Kateryna Rudenko was named honorable mention in singles play after she went 7-2 in conference matches. Rudenko was also named to the conference's Sportsmanship Team.