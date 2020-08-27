Favorite thing about being a coach: Watching young men grow and develop as players, students and citizens.
Toughest part about being a coach: For me, the toughest thing I deal with each year is having to say goodbye to seniors. I spend countless hours all year, each year with these young men and they become like your own children. So when that last game comes and when graduation comes its tough saying goodbye because of the relationship I build with them.
What made you want to become a coach: I truly believe God called me to this profession to help young people deal with the many adversities I had to deal with growing up. I have always had a deep burning passion for the game of football as well.
Best coaching memory: It’s a tie 1. Taking the Walters program over when it was 0-30 and building it into a playoff team each of the last 3 years I was there. 2. Taking over at my alma mater (Cache) and leading them to their first-ever state quarterfinals appearance.
Best advice I have received: When I was 10 years old and going through a very difficult time in my life, my dad came home every single night and gave me the best advice I ever had. Without missing a night he would say “Son, don’t forget to say your prayers”. No advice has been better than that.