Coaching them up
Cache head coach Faron Griffin is one of those leaders who knows where he’s most needed and thus it’s not a surprise that he’s coaching the tight ends this season after years working with the offensive line.
Of course, the head man will still call the plays but he turned the offensive line over to assistant Aubrey Mithlo.
Other offensive coaches for the Bulldogs are: Mike Fletcher, running backs; Logan Parli, quarterbacks and Michael Fisher wide receivers and special teams’ coordinator.
Veteran Les Abbott is the assistant head coach and works with the defensive line.
Tanner Thompson returns as the defensive coordinator and will serve as the linebacker position coach. Griffin coaches the safeties and Roger McCardell the cornerbacks.
Young secondary getting tested
Griffin was asked to evaluate Friday’s game with El Reno and he felt that this Bulldogs could very well have won the game had they cut down on a few mistakes.
“We just gave up too many big plays on defense,” the Cache coach said. “We gave them a short field a couple of times and we busted coverage a couple of times but we never let them have a long drive for a score.
“We ran 96 offensive plays and they ran 31, so you can see that we dominated the game with our offense but we just gave up too many on defense. But we have some good kids out there and they are younger and they know what they did wrong. We expect them to just keep improving with each snap.”
Halloween may come early
Griffin has already alerted his Cache players that regardless of the down and distance, or where the ball might be on the field, don’t get shocked when Altus pulls out all stops and tries a trick play.
The veteran coach learned a valuable lesson when he was playing for Cache back in the “late 1980s” and the guy coaching Walters that night was none other than Dan Cocannour, the new Altus coach.
“I told our kids to be ready for anything at any time against Altus,” Griffin said. “When I was playing here, Dan ran a double reverse on the first play of the game and my guy just ran past me and caught the ball for a touchdown. That moment is forever etched in my mind. You never know what he will try in a game to gain that advantage.
“Dan is a Hall of Fame coach and he’s got guys like Jack Diltz and Gerry Pruitt coaching with him and I told our kids to not let that first game fool you (Altus lost 47-14 to Chickasha last week) because they will make a great deal of improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 and we must be ready for anything they throw at us.”
Compiled by Joey Goodman