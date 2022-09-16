There is an old, faded notebook buried in a box in my man cave and every year it’s interesting to go back and thumb through the pages and relive the Lawton High-Eisenhower series.
Growing up in Apache, the biggest game I witnessed was Cyril and Apache at Chandler Field. At the time 500 fans was a huge crowd in my mind.
But when I walked into Cameron Stadium the first time to watch the Wolverines and Eagles, it was an amazing sight to see fans in every seat and on the grassy slopes around the field.
That crowd is what makes LHS-Ike a big deal and for those who haven’t seen that in person, it’s hard to imagine until you show up and watch it.
These days all of the city games are drawing big crowds and MacArthur has developed a huge fan base as well.
After those first few LHS-Ike games I started going back into the microfilm and reading about those early games in the series and learning some of the legendary names from those games. My notes included the scores from those early games and the highlights that graced the pages of The Consitution after those early games.
Current Lawton High School Head Coach Ryan Breeze played in this series and even he had a hard time expressing what that feeling is like to his players, especially those underclassmen who have yet to experience it.
“I’d love to see some old pictures of this place packed like it was back in those years,” Breeze said after last week’s game with MacArthur. “I’d love to see a crowd like that for the Ike game. This is as good as it gets.”
There will be at least two coaches wearing Eisenhower blue who know what it’s like to play in this game. Dewell Brewer was a running back when LHS won its last state title in 1987 and he’s coaching Ike’s running backs this season.
Terry Bell III played for both teams during his prep career and he’s now helping coach the Ike linemen.
Besides Breeze, LHS has two coaches who played in this series, one is Sonny Puletasi who earned All-State honors at LHS and then started at defensive end for Wyoming. He’s now helping LHS defensive linemen learn the skills they need to get to the next level.
Doug Beach volunteers as an LHS assistant after playing football and running track at Eisenhower.
The story continues with so many local families, one generation wore the LHS red and another the Ike blue.
Both teams have some talented athletes that football fans need to see.
LHS wide receiver Tyrone Amacker is an emerging star who gets better with every snap. Frank Rowe, Devarious Hardy, and even kicker Joseph Kim are going to get a chance to play football in college.
So will Kingston Tito and Ziaire Walton, two guys who can make big plays in an instant for the Eagles.
Hopefully the excitement will not go unnoticed by the Lawton Police Department.
A couple of weeks ago when Ike played Mac, the LPD and LPS police did a great job putting cones out to block one northbound lane of 38th to help empty the big parking lot west of Cameron Stadium quicker than normal.
For some reason that was not done last week for the Mac-LHS game and it made exiting that parking area almost impossible.
Hopefully those security teams will be prepared as well as the football teams because all those involved want a big turnout, great sportsmanship and a quick, safe drive home.