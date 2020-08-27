Favorite thing about being a coach: Watching the kids grow up in the program and have success on Friday Night. They come in undersized and grow up and mature into quality men.
Best coaching memory: The playoff runs and coaching in the state championship games, you can feel the electricity of the crowd and everyone is into every single play.
What/who made you want to become a coach: For me, it would have to be my father. I was raised at the school on the field or in the gym.
What offensive/defensive schemes are your base and what do you like about them? We run the one-back offense because we feel like it fits the kid we have and allows us to score a lot of points. Defensively, we run a 4-3. We have some kids in the back end that can run so we want to spill everything and run it down.
Best advice you received in coaching: It is the Johnnys and Joes, not the x’s and the o’s.