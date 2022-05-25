I’ve often joked with local coaches, media members and general sports folk about how I showed up to Lawton a “few years late”. This mainly refers to a conversation that I had with someone who said he felt bad that high school sports in the Lawton area was at a different level in the years prior to my arrival in late 2016.
Now, I understand that we probably haven’t seen as many Division I athletes come through Lawton and the surrounding schools in recent years as may have been the case about a decade ago. But be that as it may, this sports season has been one of the more remarkable, as a whole, I’ve covered in my five-and-a-half years at the Constitution.
There were state championships (both of the team and individual variety) from around the area, as well as accomplishments and moments that went beyond championships.
Double dose in cross country
It wasn’t necessarily a surprise to see Marlow win the state championship in boys cross country in fall of 2021. After all, the Outlaws had won the title in 2020 as well. That being said, dealing with a bullseye on your back all season as you attempt a title defense is always something worth celebrating, and that’s what Marlow did (this will become a theme).
What was something of a surprise was seeing Cache win a state title in boys cross country. It wasn’t a surprise in a sense that people didn’t think the Bulldogs had the horses to do it; they returned majority of their team that finished 5th at state the previous season. It was the fact that no Cache boys team, in any sport, in any year, had ever brought home a state championship. Behind top-10 finishers Damien Williams (3rd), Matthew Brue (6th) and Zachary Williams (9th), as well as Anthony Radke and Christian Muniz, the Bulldogs finished nine points clear of the next-best teams. It was certainly a moment for Cache High School.
Running for daylight
I think many of us knew how great an athlete MacArthur’s Isaiah Gray was. But the senior tasked with replacing the departed Nasir Kemper in the backfield did that and more, breaking the school record for single-season rushing yards, set by Rod Fisher in 1986. Watching Isaiah do the things he did week-in, week-out, was breathtaking at times. Behind his efforts, great blocking by his line and some clutch plays by Vaughan Poppe, the Highlanders squeaked by Piedmont in the first round of the playoffs, walloped Pryor in the quarterfinals and eventually fell victim to a well-oiled machine called McAlester in the state semifinals. But considering it was the most playoff games a Lawton team had won in a single playoffs since I’d been here (in fact, Mac’s two wins doubled the number of postseason wins by LPS teams since 2017), it was a memorable run.
Speaking of memorable runs, it was a great year for running backs in Lawton and around the area. TreVaughn Walton’s decorated career at Eisenhower came to an end, as did the career of Lawton High’s Devin Simpson, who had to overcome the adversity of a knee injury in the middle of the season, but handled it with a smile every time I saw him.
Outlaw uprising
Much like Gray, we knew Marlow would be good this season, but the question was how good? They responded by going unbeaten for the second consecutive regular season. And once pitted against tougher opponents, the Outlaws seemingly only got better. Getting to cover their Class 2A state championship game against Washington was an absolute thrill, not just because of the quality of football (the game itself had its share of lulls in the action), but because of the support shown by the community and the utter elation on the faces of the players after winning the school’s first state championship since 1964.
City of champions
Things didn’t stop there for Marlow, as the school retained its state championships in both boys wrestling and boys dual wrestling. When you add in a 3rd-place finish by girls cross country, a 4th-place finish by the girls track team and state semifinal appearances in boys basketball and baseball, narrowly falling to the eventual state champions in each case, Marlow was one of the elite athletic programs in the entire state. It was quite the year for the small town in Stephens County.
A week to remember
It was also quite the year for the “big” town in Stephens County. More specifically, it was quite a week for Duncan High School in mid-May, as the boys golf team took home the boys program’s first state championship since 1996. Just four days later, the Duncan baseball program, long a bridesmaid, never a bride, played Piedmont for the Class 5A state championship. And under first-year head coach Grant Oliver, the Demons played the way they had all year: aggressive hitting and steady pitching, capturing the first state title in Duncan baseball history.
Highlanderettes capture first title
Lost in the shuffle to some, MacArthur’s Highlanderettes were crowned state champions, the first state title for the program. While dance teams, spirit squads and marching bands are often overlooked by sports fans, they still work hard and strive for the same goals. And to see Coach Kristin Keplinger’s girls be rewarded is awesome.
Stories of real heroes
As sports fans, we look up to people who are in excellent shape and who can do things you and I can only dream of. But athletic ability is temporary, and at the end of the day, sports isn’t the most important thing in the world. And some of the people I met this year showed what true courage looks like.
There’s Ryse Neugebauer, the Frederick football player who survived a horrific accident that left him hospitalized for more than month and with serious burns all over his body, and persevered to rejoin the football team in 2021.
I got to share the story of Krystal Williams, the then-Elgin girls basketball coach who used coaching as a source of therapy while going through chemotherapy for breast cancer, which she beat this past year.
And just a couple of weeks ago, I got to shake hands with Timothy Martinez, the Indiahoma basketball player and recent graduate who joined the U.S. Marine Corps. And while I know there are many from our community who will enlist, something about that branch in particular, and the look in Timothy’s eyes when I said “Thank you, congratulations and good luck,” will stick with me.
All in all, it was a tremendous year for sports around here.
Here’s to another.