The date was Oct. 30, 2011. The setting was the Wednesday Nite Classic league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center and the headlines read, Clemons Registers First Perfect Score.
I know it did because I wrote it.
Here we are, nine years and a month later, and the head line is a little different but the bowler remains the same, James Clemons, long-time league bowler in the Lawton and Fort Sill association.
It is hard to believe that I was unable to find any honors between then and now as Clemons has been on the high rollers list for some time.
Nonetheless, this is what we have and if there was any honors in-between.
Clemons’ most recent claim to fame came last Tuesday night while bowling in the Tuesday Night Movers league at Twin Oaks.
The 200+ average bowler started this night much like he did back in 2011, with an honors score, only this one had a spare mark in the first frame.
No word on what the first pin left of the night was but Clemons picked it up and went off the sheet for his first career 290, 11 in a row.
Game two went down as a 238 and game three as a 228, giving Clemons 756 for series. Not a bad haul for this week’s top series to accommodate the high game, congratulations!
League Highlights
The Tuesday Mixed Up league is back on track for sending in scores, showing Chris Lowe with last week’s high series of 705.
Lowe rolled 254, 236 and a 215 to make up the 2nd-highest series on the Honor Roll.
And finishing out the top 3 was Ben Laird with a 701 effort from the Guys and Dolls.
Laird’s set went 256, 203 and 242.
Youth
Stephanie McCoy rolled 196 and 229 to assist in last week’s highs for youth bowlers, posted in the TOBC Oak Trees league.
Thunderbird Lanes’ Saturday morning youth leagues were off over the Thanksgiving holiday.
No-Tap Results
The No-Tappers league took a COVID Awareness Week and opted to postpone due to the number of bowlers under quarantine for one reason or another, feeling the “safe than sorry” approach would be best for all concerned.
This is also true for all senior day league activity at Thunderbird Lanes. Again, many of the same bowlers are members of multiple leagues, so the decision to postpone for the week was in their best interest as well.
The first signs of things to come for last week was when Thunderbird Lanes almost cancelled the Nov. 29th Senior 9-Pin Colorama when important folks, like those who are part of the wheel that make the event turn, called in too sick to assist.
With bowlers coming in from surrounding areas, Thunderbird Lanes’ desk/tournament attendant Kathy Zerbe and T-Bird Coffee Shop manager/tournament attendant Kellan Hill went ahead with event as planned putting on a show like none the better, for all ten of the die-hard bowlers entered in the days festivities.
The closest anyone came to a no-tap 300 was Michael Sneed who rolled the high game of the day of 296.
Results from the Nov. 29th event are as follows.
Men’s Division Hdcp.
1st – James Williams, 816
2nd – Sam Bowman, 812
Women’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Charline Paslay, 698
Scratch Series
1st – Sam Bowman, 779
Mystery Doubles
(Gm 1, 1st) Sam Bowman/James Williams, 554
(Gm 1, 2nd) Charles Norman/Cleo Travis, 532
(Gm 2, 1st) Sam Bowman/James Williams, 536
(Gm 2, 2nd) Damon Foster/Michael Sneed, 481
(Gm 3, 1st) Damon Foster/Michael Sneed, 584
(Gm 3, 2nd) Sam Bowman/James Williams, 538
Strike pot winners:
Sam Bowman, James Williams, Damon Foster
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Randy Travis (8+6+X=24): No Winner.
Match Play: Sam Bowman (X-X-9…out): No winner
Pill Draw: Tony Faustner (needed 6, got 8): No winner
Waldo: Gary Webster tried for the second week in a row to win the Waldo challenge by leaving the head-pin in the rack and attempting to knock down the other nine pins.
Webster was late on the lift and his ball slid too far out to recover, taking just 4 pins out of the rack. (Where is THAT shot when you need it for the pill draw?)
Last Friday, Dec. 4th, senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama was cancelled so there will be no results in next week’s bowling news. The event will pick back up again on Dec. 11th.
All bowlers age 50 and older are eligible to compete in this event. You do not have to bowl in a senior league but you must have a verifiable book average.
Competition starts at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes.
No-Tap Madness Singles Results
The No-Tap Madness singles tournament was held at Thunderbird Lanes last weekend where a modest group of individuals were on hand over the course of a couple of days.
Kenny Copeland took first place in the men’s handicap division with 894 and Diane Frame won the la-dies handicap division with 681.
Brandon Bowers placed second with 882 followed by Ernie McAllister, 862, Robert Copeland, 858 and James Williams, 844.
Amy Copeland took second for the ladies with 661.
Scratch winners were Brandon Bowers, 843 and Robert Copeland, 810.
Po-Boy Results
Only eighteen bowlers were in the line-up for the Thanksgiving Eve Po-Boy event, allowing for the top eight to advance to match play.
Leading after two games of qualifying was Michael Pierson, 481, Adam Arredondo, 471, Andrew Petering, 466, Paul Zerbe, 455, Kellan Hill, 453, Graydon Carroll, 449, James Middleton, 443 and Johnathan McCoy, 442.
Pierson and McCoy faced off in the first round of match play, tying with a 203 scratch score. Pierson had a five pin advantage in handicap, giving him the win with 235.
Hill advanced over Zerbe in a close match 241-220, Carroll got the win over Petering, 228-212 and Arredondo and Middleton went into a sudden death rolloff after tying with 230 apiece.
Middleton moved on, 40 to 20 for 9th and 10th frame scores.
Middleton went out in the semis with a loss to Carroll 244-177 and Pierson mowed over Hill 220-211 to set up for a humdinger of a final.
It was Pierson’s night to shine as he bolted out a 245 scratch score that rounded up to 277 with handicap but Carroll didn’t back down.
A gallant effort gave Carroll 263 with handicap, not enough to beat Pierson who led from start to finish, winning this week’s title.
High scratch qualifying game winners were Kellan Hill, 247 and John Troutman, 241.
What’s Happening?
Please call first but at press time, the Dec. 9th Po-Boy will resume. Competition starts at 7 p.m. and the entry fee is $25 per person. Bowl 2 games, make the cut, advance to match play, beat the competition, doesn’t get any easier than that!
What else is happening? Not a lot last week and we could see another week of the same as the COVID virus moves through the area.
As a public service announcement I ask you all to please wear a mask and wear it properly, to protect yourself as well as others. Thank you in advance. Be safe and happy bowling.