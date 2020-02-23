LAWTON — Cameron split a doubleheader against Texas A&M-International on Saturday, dropping game three after a Jayce Clem walk-off in game two of the series.
In game one of the Saturday doubleheader, the Aggies and Dustdevils got together for a back-and-forth affair. Israel Trevino got the scoring started with a moon shot in the bottom of the first inning to give the Black and Gold a 1-0 lead. However, the Dustdevils quickly responded hanging two runs on the board in the second inning to gain the lead.
The two hurlers Abanny Garcia and Brody Curry matched zero’s from that point until the bottom of the sixth inning. At that time, the Black and Gold struck for a pair of runs. It started when Beau Williams hit a gap-shot to right-center to cruise into second base with an RBI-double that plated Nate Pecota. Ryan Carter brought Williams home with an RBI single that was laced into left field.
The Dustdevils would not go down without a fight, as Anthony Holsey launched a two-run homer to regain the lead for TAMIU.
With their backs against the wall in the seventh, and final inning, Clem stepped to the plate for the Aggies. After earning the save in game one of the series, Clem would have to get it done at the plate to extend this game into extras. The Big Pasture native did just that as he smacked a home run over the left-center field wall to tie the ball game up at four runs apiece.
In game three of the series, the nightcap of the doubleheader, the Aggies turned to Abel Rosario, who tossed three innings, and gave up three earned runs and struck out a pair of batters. After getting into a three-run hole by the second inning, the Aggie bats couldn’t dig the Black and Gold out.