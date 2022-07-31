We do not know for certain, but there is a good chance that Damon Claunch will be entered into the local records books with the final Honor score of the 2021 – 2022 bowling season.
At press time, there were still a couple of leagues scheduled to bowl before the July 31st end of the season date, so we will have to wait and see the outcome but in the meantime…
Claunch ran the gambit in the Guys and Dolls Summer after starting the night with games of 178 and 195 and ended his night with an 11 in a row, 299 game score.
Once he figured it out, Claunch was soon sitting with the front eleven strikes, a situation he says he has seen three previous times in his career.
Unfortunately, the end result has yet to be what Claunch was hoping for as he awaits his first 300 game as this time he reported pulling the last release just enough to leave the 6-pin, leaving him at bay with the 299 score.
In other league news, Mitch Hill was high for the honor roll high series with a 718 rolled in the Roudy Bunch where he had games of 247, 205 and 256.
Tyler Price was next best with a 706 series, put together on games of 222, 236 and 248 and in the same league, we find the ladies high series of 679, posted by Tyler’s better half, Amanda Price.
Amanda had games of 239, 219 and 221 to make up her set.
Richard Jacoby put senior action in the news with a 700 even bowled in the Entertainers. Jacoby had games of 212, 233 and 255.
On the youth league front, Carter Croft rolled 635 on games of 202, 231 and 202 in the Summer Legends and Dexter Jackson shot 404 off a 104 average in the Summer HotShots with high games of 154 and 150.
Dee Gustafson was the week’s high roller in the Socialites No Tap Summer, posting the high series of 758 on games of 262, 232 and 264.
Shirley Hanley was a close second with 735 on games of 231, 277 and 231.
The 277 was the league high game of the day, a tied score with Sue Avis, also in her second game.
And congratulations to Conner Macdonald of the Guys and Dolls for a career high 278 game that was 107 pins over his 171 average.
Pyfer wins Po-Boy
Forty bowlers were on hand for the next to the last Po-Boy of the summer keeping Mark Hill busy as he stepped in to handle the event for Richard Jacoby who went to a cool Colorado for the weekend.
Hill reported that it took 433 to make the initial cut to the top sixteen into the single game elimination bracket, and that top seed was 519, a scratch total posted by Kellan Hill on games of 252 and 267.
Payne Jolly was second with 503 and D.J. Pyfer was third with 502 (259-215) before the total dropped to under 500.
The remaining qualifiers were Richard Brown 486, David Welch 473, Dennis Jolly 467, Conner Mac-donald 467, Phil Kilmartin 464 (211-253), Andrew Petering 462, Jimmy Bomboy 456, Roy Johnson 455, Kent Ames 453 (224-228), Andrea Halstead 453, Bridget Upchurch 443, Jacob Walker 437 and John Troutman filled the last spot with his 433.
Scratch game winners during qualifying were Kellan Hill in game one with 252 followed by David Welch with 229 and Hill took first for game two with 267, followed by Phil Kilmartin’s 253.
Advancing to the round of eight were Hill over Troutman 215-169, Petering over Kilmartin 269-198, Welch over Ames 252-206, Halstead over Brown 278 – not enough, Pyfer over Upchurch 212-181, Johnson over D. Jolly 228-204, Macdonald over Bomboy 238-230 and P. Jolly over Walker, 231-212.
In the round of eight, Kellan Hill rolled 217 for the win over Andrew Petering and Andrea Halstead made short work of David Welch 243-189.
D.J. Pyfer tallied out at 240 to get the win over Roy Johnson’s 225 efforts and Payne Jolly threw a 262 to beat out his friend Conner Macdonald.
Hill faced Halstead in the semi’s where he got the victory by just four pins, 226 -222 and in the Pyfer/Jolly match, it appeared that Jolly had the handicap advantage but Pyfer got the win to set up for the final.
The finals pitted Hill against Pyfer in a low scoring set where Pyfer came out the victor, 201-188.
The last Po-Boy of the summer of 2022 series will be tomorrow night at Thunderbird Lanes starting at 7pm.
Bowlers are asked to contact Jacoby or Hill as soon as possible if you plan to bowl and to show up and pay by 6:30pm as a large attendance is expected.
Thunderbird Lanes and Po-Boy tournament officials wish to thank everyone who supported this event throughout the summer.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Randy Travis, Lee Brown and Roy Johnson were 1, 2 and 3 in last week’s Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colo-rama.
Travis had games of 263, 287 and 223 in no tap scoring, allowing for an 866 total with his handi-cap.
Brown started with a 279 to assist in his overall score of 824 and Johnson, with a high game of 244, ended up with 817.
Sue Avis held the ladies up with a nice 830 that included games of 240, 276 and 230.
Teri Jester took second with 791 and Barbara Ellis rounded out the top three with 782.
Scratch singles winners were Lee Brown, 761, John Troutman, 731 and JP Nauman, 713.
Mystery Doubles winners
Gm. 1, 1st – Michael Sneed/Margit Augustine, 553
Gm. 1, 2nd – Lee Brown/Barbara Ellis, 548
Gm. 2, 1st – Charles Norman/Sue Avis, 547
Gm. 2, 2nd – Lee Brown/Barbara Ellis, 543
Gm. 3, 1st – Robert Lansberry/Roy Johnson, 572
Gm. 3, 2nd – John Troutman/Cle Cox, 538
Strike pot ticket winners were, Marshall Miller, Damon Foster and Elaine Henderson.
Marshall Miller rolled nine, strike and gutter for nineteen to leave the “21 Jackpot”, El Louise Miller got seven and then eight to end her bid at “Match Play” and Elaine Henderson drew the number four pill and knocked over seven pins for the day’s “Pill Draw” ticket.
Sam Bowman had no problem leaving the 6-7 split to win the “Snake Bite” prize and JP Nauman left the 1-3-9 in his attempt at nailing Waldo.
All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate in this weekly no-tap event that starts at 1pm on Friday’s at Thunderbird Lanes.
Tournament News
Find a partner and team up for the Sixth Annual Mixed Game Doubles tournament to be held on Sat-urday, Sept 3rd and Sunday, Sept 4th at Thunderbird Lanes.
Squad times are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The entry fee per team is $74 per team/$37 per bowler.
The tournament will guarantee $500 to first place based on 35 teams entered.
This is the tournament where you are challenged with six different formats over the course of six games.
Game one is regular ten-pin scoring, Game two is “Head-Pin” a.k.a., one ball, Game three is Baker, alternating frames, Game four is Best Ball, Game five is Scotch, alternating actual balls thrown to complete a game and finishing up with the 9-pin no tap format for Game six.
Handicap varies from one format to the next.
Entries are available at Thunderbird Lanes or by contacting Carl Christman, Tournament Director. All proceeds from this event will go to the Knights of Columbus for their distribution to needy causes and organizations throughout our community.