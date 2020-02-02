Six local teams will host district tournaments and one of the state’s best rivalries will once again have to wait until the state tournament if they are to meet in the postseason at all.
Those were just two of the revelations made this past week when the Class A and B basketball playoff brackets were announced on Thursday.
The regular season wraps up for the two smallest classifications this week, with the playoffs set to begin the following weekend.
The district tournaments will be held the Feb. 14-15, with the regional tournaments set for Feb. 20-22 and the area tournaments slated for Feb. 27-29.
In Area III of Class A, Fletcher, Geronimo and Cyril get to host district tournaments, while the boys teams from Fletcher, Cyril and Sterling get first-round byes and the girls from Sterling, Cyril and Empire will also automatically qualify for regionals.
In Area IV of Class A, Fort Cobb-Broxton and Velma-Alma both host districts, though Tipton earned the top girls seed at the Fort Cobb district.
It marks a second consecutive year that the boys teams from Fort Cobb and Cyril are not in the same area. The Pirates and Mustangs met in the Class A championship game last year and finished the season ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively.
In Class B, three area schools — Big Pasture, Mountain View-Gotebo and Chattanooga — host Area III districts. Chatty will also host one of the two regionals the weekend of Feb. 20-22. Cache will host the area tournament the following weekend.
The Class A and B state tournaments will be held March 5-7, with the semifinals and championships held on Friday and Saturday at Jim Norick State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
Southwest Oklahoma’s 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A teams will learn their playoff plans when those pairings are announced in two weeks after the final rankings and seedings are completed by the OSSAA’s seeding committees.